Three Sklar Kirsh Partners Named "Real Estate Visionaries" by LA Times

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot off a landmark dealmaking year for the real estate team at Sklar Kirsh LLP, the Los Angeles Times has recognized three of its attorneys as "Real Estate Visionaries."

The firm announced today that Founding Partner Andrew Kirsh and Partners Serineh Baghdasarian and Peter Fischer were honored "for their contributions and leadership within their organizations, the legal field, and the community at large" by the publication's commercial real estate magazine.

In 2021 alone, the firm's real estate team closed on approximately 200 transactions in over 25 states with a total asset value of approximately $7 billion across all asset classes including multi-family, office, retail, hotel, industrial, student-housing and self-storage. Jeffrey Sklar, co-managing partner and co-founder of the firm, said the team's worked hard to keep that strong momentum going in 2022.

"It's an honor for the firm's practice to be represented on the list, and given the incredible work they've done, I can't think of anyone more deserving of the title of 'real estate visionary' than Andrew, Peter, and Serineh," said Sklar. "This recognition speaks to our group's commitment to clients and to the profession as a whole."

The publication notes that Kirsh, who leads the real estate team, represents a broad spectrum of matters across the real estate industry, "including acquisitions, dispositions, equity investments, syndications, fund formation, development, leasing, financing, note purchases and foreclosures."

Baghdasarian's practice includes extensive representation of real estate equity funds, developers, and investors in all areas of transactional real estate and real estate financing," adds the feature. She has helped various private equity firms grow their investment platform through her practical and hands-on legal approach and is considered an integral part of her clients' team.

Fischer is recognized as an experienced commercial real estate transactional attorney who "routinely works on complex joint venture, fund formation, syndication and othertransactions involving multi-family, industrial, assisted living, restaurants, hotels and hospitality, construction and office, as well as mobile homes and self-storage facilities" on behalf of a wide variety of clients.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

