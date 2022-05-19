Majestic Water Spouts Awarded 2022's 1st Place Honors in ASU's Sun Devil 100 Awards

ASU Alumni Led Companies < 2 Million Annual Revenue - Fastest Growing for 2022 Sun Devil 100 Awards.

TEMPE, Ariz., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Water Spouts is a sheet metal manufacturer focusing on water feature products sold and distributed across the globe. We are proud to announce today that Majestic Water Spouts was named the winner of The 2022 ASU Sun Devil 100 - Fastest Growing Company (under 2 million/yr).

"1st Place Honors - Fastest Growing Company - ASU Sun Devil 100 Awards 2022"

The ASU Sun Devil 100 is a program that recognizes the fastest-growing companies specifically led by Arizona State University alumni. The awards are presented annually by Arizona State University and were established to recognize the contributions of outstanding entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to economic growth through their various business ventures. Each year, the ASU Alumni Association recognizes leaders of organizations from around the world that demonstrate innovation, growth and entrepreneurial spirit.

Majestic Water Spouts was the fastest growing company on this list (Sub $2M Revenue Category). They were ranked as first place winners with an impressive YoY growth rate of 87%. Majestic Water Spouts is also the youngest company in the category and only manufacturing business.

"Coming into the pandemic as a business owner left a lot of unknowns on the table. We sought out the best knowledge we could attain from our vendors and partners to ensure that our supply chain disruption from the lack of workers would be minimized and supplemented those suppliers who lacked the necessary supplies to fuel our growth with others in their respective industries." said CEO/Owner - Matthew Kayne when asked how has his company been able to grow despite the adversities imposed by COVID-19.

