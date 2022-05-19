Cardionomic Announces First Patient Enrolled in STIM-ADHF Study

Study evaluates therapy optimization and system management of endovascular pulmonary neuromodulation in ADHF

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardionomic, Inc., a Minneapolis medical device company, is pleased to announce initial enrollment in their STIM-ADHF Study. The study will evaluate therapy optimization and system management of the Cardiac Pulmonary Nerve Stimulation (CPNS™) System in patients suffering from Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (ADHF), defined as new or worsening symptoms of heart failure. The first patient was enrolled by Martin Hudec, MD., PhD., Principal Investigator at SUSCCH, Banská Bystrica, Slovakia. Up to fifty patients are expected to be enrolled worldwide.

Cardionomic's treatment is founded on the principle that autonomic nerve stimulation improves hemodynamics. The Cardionomic CPNS System is comprised of a stimulation console and an endovascular catheter that delivers targeted stimulation to the pulmonary artery. Early studies have demonstrated that the CPNS System increases cardiac contractility in chronic heart failure patients without significantly changing heart rate.

"Cardionomic continues to gain clinical experience demonstrating cardiac neuromodulation and increasing contractility have the potential to become an important treatment for ADHF patients," said Steve Goedeke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardionomic, Inc.

"Outcomes for patients admitted for ADHF remain poor, having not significantly improved for decades. Current therapies, such as diuretics and inotropes, are limited as they primarily focus on symptom relief," said Martin Hudec, MD., PhD., Head of the Acute Cardiology Unit at the Cardio-Center in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia. "The CPNS System provides a novel approach by stimulating the nerve branches surrounding the right pulmonary artery with the goal of improving cardiac contractility to set a new hemodynamic baseline which addresses both the root cause and the symptoms of ADHF."

About Acute Decompensated Heart Failure

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is defined as the sudden or gradual onset of heart failure signs or symptoms. These include severe breathlessness, rapid weight gain, and fluid build-up in the lungs and around the body. The condition requires a doctor's care, which leads to unplanned office appointments, emergency room visits, hospitalization, and readmission. Inpatient care for these patients is costly, accounting for about 60% of total heart failure expenditures.

About Cardionomic, Inc.

Cardionomic, Inc. is a privately held U.S. company that designs, produces, and markets devices to address heart failure. For more information on the company and its products, please visit www.cardionomicinc.com

The CPNS System is an investigational device and is limited by Federal (or United States) Law to investigational use.

