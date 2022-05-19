CANNABIS BEVERAGE ADVISORY PIONEER IBC TAKES PLUNGE INTO THE METAVERSE WITH CANNAVERSE TECHNOLOGIES

Becomes Branding Advisor to and Acquires Real Estate in Cannaland™ World's First Cannabis Metaverse Community

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If living in the physical world has proven to be a little bit too much lately, InterContinental Beverage Capital (IBC), has officially partnered with Cannaverse Technologies (Cannaverstech™) to become its branding advisor in Cannaland™, the world's first cannabis focused Metaverse that connects every facet of the cannabis and hemp communities. Additionally, IBC has acquired real estate in Cannaland™ and intends to open a virtual "House of Brands" where residents and visitors can discover the next great beverage or CPG brand for commercialization in the virtual or physical worlds.

IBC joins a number of businesses and brands that are entering this new unchartered digital territory where the convergence of the physical and virtual worlds come together to create a "mixed reality", and the B2B community and consumers can immerse themselves in an imaginary Web3 virtual meta-marketplace, where all aspects of the cannabis industry including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution, retail sales, and consumption of cannabis and hemp products can be enjoyed by residents of the community. The Cannaland™ platform will be powered on the blockchain and will allow instant purchases of real estate (land parcels), NFT's as well as other digital assets using Cannaland™ Tokens ("CNLT"), a cryptocurrency providing transactional utility within Cannaland™. The project is scheduled to go live this year.

"The Cannaland™ experience will offer an innovative approach to community building, revenue generation, and product marketing, manufacturing, and merchandising for cannabis brands looking to distinguish themselves from the increasingly crowded physical marketplace," said Cannaverse Technologies CEO Mark Bonner. "Cannaland™ will interact with other adjacent worlds and platforms with a fully functioning economy where the world's best brands, cultivators, extractors, and infusers will come together to create a B2B and B2C experience for cannabis enthusiasts that can only be found in the virtual reality of the Metaverse ala Cannaland™".

Stephen Horgan, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of IBC added, "We envision corporate sponsorship interest from both companies within the cannabis industry as well as consumer product companies not currently involved but looking for an entry into the industry. In addition to individual properties and retail establishments, there are numerous ways a brand, or entity can step into Cannaland™; advertisements on billboards, purchasing the naming rights for Metaverse subsections along with street names, virtual land, utility and transport naming rights, host pop up events, large-scale entertainment events, arena and stadium naming rights, and official sponsorships of high-profile commercial sectors as well as a play-to-earn gaming feature."

For Beverage & CPG Companies, Cannaland™ will feature a community where B2B business owners can set up shop and provide brands, products, and services in a parallel manner to their real-world experiences. The virtual Mainstreet in Cannaland™ will also feature a place where users can experience a variety of retail concepts.

IBC is a New York-based advisory and investment firm focused on the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. IBC has a worldwide network of strategic industry contacts, lending institutions, consultants, recruiters, and management teams. These sources provide expertise, industry capabilities, access to new customers, and valuable investment and commercial banking capabilities to partnership companies. IBC is actively seeking investments in its targeted verticals in companies, which have unique products and dedicated management that exhibit the ability to develop into category leaders.

Cannaverse Technologies, the creator of Cannaland™, the world's first cannabis Metaverse and pioneer in cannabis product marketing, manufacturing, and merchandising with an innovative blockchain payment system, is empowering cultivators, growers, testing labs, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, medical dispensaries, and consumption lounges with the ability to scale and monetize their brands while directly addressing the existing gaps in the cannabis industry. Cannaverse's meta marketplace on the blockchain revolutionizes the global cannabis industry by connecting every facet of the cannabis and hemp communities in a Metaverse environment. Cannalearn™ promotes knowledgeable and responsible cannabis usage as well as a platform for research and development.

