Anurag Jain Named Among the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2022

DALLAS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anurag Jain, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Access Healthcare, has been named one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs in 2022. Anurag joins the illustrious list of highly accomplished CEOs from leading healthcare technology and services businesses, published each year by The Healthcare Technology Report.

Under Anurag's leadership, Access Healthcare has emerged as the partner of choice for revenue cycle business process and technology services. Access Healthcare is committed to solving some of the most critical revenue cycle management challenges health systems, hospitals, physician practices, DME suppliers, and aggregators face. The company applies its award-winning robotic process automation platform echo, its integrated business process management suite "arc.in" and a global team of revenue cycle experts to help clients save millions of dollars in costs and achieve transformational process outcomes.

"It is an honor to be recognized among an exceptional team of healthcare technology CEOs. I am thankful to The Healthcare Technology Report for choosing me for the recognition", says Anurag Jain. "My gratitude goes to all our team members worldwide for their relentless pursuit of our vision and innovating continuously to achieve massive productivity and efficiency gains. In the last eleven years since we started, we have emerged as the go-to company for revenue cycle services".

Anurag's ability to harness and leverage technology paired with a global mindset has enabled him to launch multiple companies successfully. As Chairman and CEO of Access Healthcare, he has built a robust healthcare services platform utilizing A.I. and RPA to transform the revenue cycle management industry. This company has scaled from 100 people in 2012 to over 22,000 global employees today.

ABOUT THE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY REPORT'S TOP 50 HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY CEOS OF 2022

This year's list comprises a wide array of some of the most accomplished executives in the healthcare technology industry. They have led their firms in advancing and revolutionizing healthcare solutions, spearheading innovations in patient experience and software platforms, medical devices, therapeutics, and other areas. This year's awardees have also impacted the broader global community through their efforts beyond their organizations. Many are professors, board members of associations and other companies advancing the health-tech field, or generous philanthropists. And in addition to overseeing their companies' operations, nearly half either founded or co-founded the company they lead. They come from various backgrounds and have wide-ranging professional histories, but they share at least one thing in common: they have all led their company to new heights through their dedication, ingenuity, and commitment to their employees and their customers.

Please read the full article here: https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/the-top-50-healthcare-technology-ceos-of-2022/

ABOUT ACCESS HEALTHCARE

Access Healthcare provides business process outsourcing, applications services, and robotic process automation tools to hospitals, health systems, providers, payers, and related service providers. The company operates from 19 global delivery centers in the US, India, and the Philippines. Their 20,000+ staff is committed to bringing revenue cycle excellence to clients by leveraging technology, emerging best practices, and global delivery. Based in Dallas, TX, the company supports over 400,000 healthcare providers through 85+ clients, serving 80+ specialties, processing over $70 billion of A/R annually, and ascribing medical codes to over 30 million charts annually.

With over 3,500 virtual bots in operation, Access Healthcare's proprietary robotic process automation platform helps its clients improve efficiency. Access Healthcare is HITRUST, PCI DSS, SOC, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001 certified, providing the needed security, availability, and confidentiality of sensitive health information. Their people program, integrated processes, and proven track record of service delivery have earned Access Healthcare the "Leader" and "Star Performer" award by Everest Group's Healthcare Provider BPO Peak Matrix 2021. For more information, visit www.accesshealthcare.com.

