Vertex 670W modules achieve excellent results in the PVEL reliability test, Trina Solar wins its eighth consecutive "Top Performer"

CHANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has once again been placed as a "Top Performer" 2022 among global PV module manufacturers by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), a world-renowned third-party reliability testing laboratory, after months of rigorous testing. This is the eighth recognition in a row, making Trina Solar the solar company with the most wins. It highlights Trina Solar's commitment to excellent quality consistency, high reliability and outstanding safety of its modules. Test results published by PVEL show that the ultra-high power 210mm Vertex modules, 670W in particular, have achieved the best performance in the Product Qualification Program (PQP) test sequences.

PVEL evaluates PV modules every year with reliability and quality parameters that are significantly more rigorous than the IEC standard. It also publishes the PV Module Reliability Scorecards on a yearly basis, providing the solar industry with independent, consistent reliability and performance benchmarking data.

The PQP includes test sequences for thermal cycling, damp heat, backsheet durability, and mechanical stress. The damp heat test duration and thermal cycles are twice the IEC standard requirement or even more. The new Mechanical Stress Sequence (MSS) combines tests for static mechanical load, 1,000 cycles of dynamic mechanical load, 50 thermal cycles and 10 cycles of humidity freeze. Modules passing the PVEL-PQP tests naturally meet reliability requirements in a variety of extremely demanding environments.

According to this year's reliability and performance test results of PVEL, the Vertex modules of Trina Solar, from the Vertex S 410W for residential scenario to the 600W+ ultra-high-power modules for large ground mounted power plants, have shown excellent reliability in all rigorous PQP tests.

In particular, the ultra-high-power Vertex 670W modules have achieved top performance in the PQP sequences for damp heat, thermal cycling, potential-induced degradation, LeTID sensitivity, and MSS. This means that the modules have excellent reliability and performance in harsh climate regions with high temperature, high humidity, and large temperature fluctuations.

Notably, the MSS test results demonstrate almost no micro-cracks occurred in the BOMs tested for Trina Solar's bifacial 670W modules, and the power degradation was less than 2%. In summary, Trina Solar's ultra-high power modules in large format meet the Top Performer criteria defined by PVEL, maintain top performance and ensure mechanical reliability.

"On behalf of the entire PVEL team, I congratulate Trina Solar for achieving excellent test results on their 210 mm modules and being named as a PVEL Scorecard Top Performer for a record-setting eight consecutive years," stated Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at PVEL. "Of particular note is Trina Solar's Vertex 600W+ bifacial modules, which achieved Top Performer status in all five reliability tests. This is just the latest example of Trina Solar's ability to manufacturer reliable modules over the past many years."

Helena Li, President of Cell and Module Business, Trina Solar, commented: 'PVEL is the world's leading PV module reliability testing laboratory, which provides independent performance data. We are proud to be recognized as a PVEL Top Performer for the eighth consecutive PV Module Reliability Scorecard. Trina's consistent and exemplary performance in PVEL's rigorous independent testing are accepted by the market as clear evidence of our longstanding commitment to product quality. We believe PVEL's this testing result is of great value to solar project developers, financiers, and asset owners and operators around the world.'

