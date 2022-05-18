Sungrow Further Commits to Clean Energy Through Enhanced Presence During CLEANPOWER 2022

SAN ANTONIO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier for renewables, displayed the Company's latest PV inverters and liquid cooled energy storage system (ESS) solutions to the North American market during CLEANPOWER 2022 on May 16-18.

Sungrow Booth at CLEANPOWER 2022 (PRNewswire)

The CLEANPOWER exhibition was hosted by the American Clean Power Association (ACP) with the theme of "Building the Clean Energy Economy". The event is expected to attract over 6,000 attendees across various sectors of the renewable energy industry.

Solar power is more affordable, accessible, and prevalent in the United States than ever before. Optimized for utility-scale solar plants, Sungrow introduced both central and string inverter portfolios, including its latest 1500V string inverter, its SG350HX and a 3.6 MW central turnkey station. The SG350HX, PV Magazine's 2021 Inverter Category award winner features an unprecedented power output of 352 kW and perfectly matches large-format high-efficiency modules as well as tracking systems. In addition, it features a larger modular design, enabling lower LCOE for the plant.

Many commercial organizations have already realized the enormous potential income stream available from solar energy. Sungrow displayed its commercial inverters, the SG36CX-US and SG60CX-US to fit diverse installations. The products enable a high DC/AC ratio of 1.5, leading to a higher yield for a project. In addition, they are equipped with online IV curve scan and diagnosis functions, tracking any issues in real-time and significantly reducing OPEX.

To continue to address the country's ambitions to source increasing shares of its electricity from renewable sources, energy storage is being touted as an ideal solution to tackle the volatility of the grid. Sungrow's liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan is an unparalleled solution which reduces capital and operating expenses due to its pre-assembled and easy installation design. Further, its more effective cell working environment substantially decreases capacity loss. The new cluster controller can charge and discharge individual battery racks, improving the overall system performance by six percent. Furthermore, the automatic state of charge (SoC) calibration and the automated system for refilling coolant considerably reduce operating and maintenance costs.

As a session leader during the CLEANPOWER conference, Neil Bradshaw, Sungrow's Senior Technical Sales Manager- ESS Key Accounts, highlighted that energy storage safety is not a singular strategy, especially when projects are growing in scale and are increasingly paired with a variety of renewables. "Safety is Sungrow's priority. We provide safer battery solutions with multiple safety features from cell level to module, rack, and system level. The new liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan can mitigate a number of the problems with the advanced liquid cooling thermal management and AI monitoring for battery cells, which optimizes safety as well as yields," he stated.

In addition, Mark Powell, Sungrow's Senior ESS Project Manager led a well attended session on best practices in utility-scale projects from an energy storage system solution supplier's perspective.

Since establishing the USA branch in 2014, Sungrow has established a professional local team offering sales, technical support, and after-sale services. Especially, The Company has a full service center in Phoenix Arizona, supporting a growing portfolio of projects across North America with functioning full pre-commissioning, commissioning, annual preventative maintenance, on-site repair servicing, spare parts management, etc.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and Energy Storage Systems (ESS) for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.