ProBox TV Presents: Fanlong Meng vs. Jean Pascal on May 20

ProBox launches its live events series with premiere event headlined by an international star-studded bout between Chinese Olympian and undefeated light heavyweight contender Meng and former two-time light heavyweight champion Pascal (CAN)

Combat sports icon Mike Goldberg joins ProBox's ringside broadcast team that includes the legendary Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi

Meng vs. Pascal offered exclusively through the ProBox app (available on the Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire Stick platforms and in app stores worldwide) and www.ProBoxTV.com

TAMPA, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBox TV ("ProBox" or the "Company"), the first and only global sports streaming and media company dedicated exclusively to professional boxing, announced today its official launch event this Friday, May 20 will be headlined by a premiere light heavyweight bout between Chinese Olympian and IBF No. 1 contender Fanlong Meng, and former two-time light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal. Available exclusively through the ProBox app and website, this marquee event kicks off with fights between rising global prospects from ProBox's Future Stars series starting at 7:30pm EST, with the main event of Meng vs. Pascal at approximately 10:00pm EST.

To watch Meng vs. Pascal, download the ProBox app (available on the Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire Stick platforms and in app stores worldwide) or visit www.ProBoxTV.com and subscribe. For just $1.99 per month, ProBox subscribers can stream evenly matched and high-action, live boxing events—including Meng vs. Pascal this Friday, May 20—and access a wide range of premium supporting content.

"At ProBox, we give boxing fans premium content without the premium price tag, and that's exactly what subscribers can expect with our launch event this Friday on May 20," said Garry Jonas, founder and CEO of ProBox. "This card is headlined by an international star-studded bout in Meng vs. Pascal, and fans will also get two-plus hours of high-quality undercard fights from our Future Stars series to start the night. If you are a boxing or combat sports fans, be sure to subscribe to ProBox today and tune in on Friday for what's sure to be a night of pure action inside the ring."

Ringside commentary will be provided by the Company's founders—Roy Jones, Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi—and combat sports industry icon, Mike Goldberg. An accomplished sports commentator with extensive experience in the UFC and broader combat sports world, Goldberg will work alongside ProBox's legendary founders and broadcast team moving forward to commentate ProBox's live events, as well as contribute to ProBox's ever-increasing library of supporting content.

"ProBox understands what fans of boxing and combat sports actually want: consistent, high-quality, and affordably-priced content," said Goldberg. "The marketplace was missing a platform dedicated to professional boxing the way the Golf Channel or Tennis Channel are focused on their singular sports. What ProBox has created here is truly special, and when the opportunity to join the team presented itself, I knew I wanted to be involved. This launch event on Friday will be an epic way to kick off what is a major game changer for the boxing and combat sports communities, and I look forward to working with Garry, Roy, Juan, Antonio, and Paulie to create powerful content both in and out of the ring."

ProBox's official launch event will start with a press conference on Wednesday, May 18. The press conference will be available to stream through ProBox's YouTube. The ProBox app is available worldwide in all major app stores across all major devices, as well as on the Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire Stick platforms. Please visit www.ProBoxTV.com for more information (and to subscribe), or follow us on Instagram, Twitter , YouTube , and Reddit .

ABOUT PROBOX TV

ProBox TV ("ProBox") is the first and only global sports streaming and media company dedicated exclusively to professional boxing. Founded by former CEO of Iron Mike Productions Garry Jonas in partnership with the legendary Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi, ProBox's mission is to deliver real boxing fans an improved experience when watching and following the sport. For just $1.99 per month, ProBox subscribers can stream evenly matched and high-action, live boxing events and access a wide range of premium supporting content—including podcasts, news coverage, and ProBox Originals such as reality shows and documentaries—all through the ProBox app and website: www.ProBoxTV.com. To learn more and subscribe, download the ProBox app today (available in all major app stores), visit our website, or find us on the Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire Stick platforms. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter , YouTube , and Reddit .

