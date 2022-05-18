PlantFuel to Expand Internationally with Distributor Active Brand Partnerships to Enter the UK and Middle East Markets

Plant-based wellness brand PlantFuel continues its global expansion into UK and Middle East through international distribution with Active Brand Partnerships

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: PLFLF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is pleased to announce its distribution into UK and Middle East markets with Active Brand Partnerships.

Based in the UK, Active Brand Partnerships provide specialized international business development solutions for sports nutrition brands. For over a decade the UK distributor has worked with leading nutrition brands to help them launch and thrive in new territories. Their network focuses on Europe and the Middle East, built on strong relations with over 7,500 retail outlets in these markets including Amazon, Barret and Boots, Holland, Kibsons, Souq, and thousands more.

Active Brand Partnerships is founded by Dan Salvage who previously worked for USN (Ultimate Sports Nutrition), Body Temple and Nutrivend. He managed relationships with customers through a host of channels in multiple countries, from thousands of fitness facilities in the UK to overseeing master distribution programs for brands like Quest Nutrition and Mars Protein.

Developed by athletes, formulated by doctors, and clinically proven for optimal performance, PlantFuel is a premium plant-based health and wellness company founded by former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Brad Pyatt. Through this strategic distribution agreement with Active Brand Partnerships, PlantFuel will effectively enter the fast-growing UK and Middle East markets, generating rapid brand and revenue growth in these regions.

"PlantFuel encompasses everything we look for from a brand when it comes to excellence in formulation, taste, branding, and mission. Their high-quality product line itself stands out, not only in terms of the premium ingredient profiles, but also by being free of banned substances for athlete's piece of mind," says Dan Salvage, Active Brand Partnerships CEO.

"Also, PlantFuel's zero-waste packaging, their partnership with One Tree Planted, and being 100% plant-based hits all of our sustainability objectives. We're excited to be working with Brad and the PlantFuel team to introduce the brand to the UK, Europe and Middle East."

Active Brand Partnerships uniquely distributes protein-infused food and beverages, sports supplements, healthy snacks, vitamins, and energy drinks, which aligns well with PlantFuel's current and future product portfolio.

"We're thrilled to have Active Brand Partnerships onboard as we continue to lay the foundation for worldwide distribution and rapid growth, and it furthers our efforts as a leading disruptive brand in the plant-based wellness sector," says Brad Pyatt, PlantFuel CEO.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc (also known as PlantFuel) is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

