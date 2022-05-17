WOWorks' Restaurants Welcome Summer with Fresh New Limited-Time Only Menu Items

Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek Offer Delicious, Seasonal LTO Menu Options Through Summer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the holding company of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh , The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery, are introducing new limited-time-only menu items for Saladworks, Garbanzo and The Simple Greek. From salads to gyros, these three restaurant brands are introducing new summer-focused menu items from May to September.

All new WOWorks' limited time offers are designed to showcase unique flavors for "Functional Eaters" who are curious, adventurous, and interested in unique and worldly flavors around them. The new LTO menu items are packed with superfoods, such as blueberries and strawberries and a rich and creamy Feisty Fetta, as well as nutritious proteins, whole grains, and super greens.

Saladworks' new menu item will be available from May 9 through September 5, and is intended to provide a light, fresh, and delicious meal option:

Summer Berry Salad – This salad is made with super greens, grilled chicken, fresh strawberries and blueberries, honey pecans, feta, with a light balsamic dressing. This can also be customized to a bowl using super grains or a wrap with your choice of a whole wheat or white tortilla.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek's new menu items will be available from May 16 through September 5, and are meant to provide a spicy, invigorating experience. They include:

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh will feature Feisty Fetta Chicken Gyro – This gyro includes chicken, feisty fetta, lettuce, sliced tomato, red sauce, and pickled onion.

The Simple Greek will feature Feisty Fetta Chicken Pita – This pita includes chicken, feisty fetta, lettuce, sliced tomato, red sauce, and pickled onion.

Both brands will offer Feisty Fetta Fries – These loaded fries are topped with feisty fetta and red sauce.

"We wanted to bring fresh and vibrant recipes to our guests made with seasonal fruits and zesty flavors to welcome summer and lighten the mood," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "The Saladworks item is intended to give you a taste of summer in every bite while the Garbanzo and The Simple Greek menu items aim to bring awareness to the variety of ingredients of the Mediterranean region."

Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' brands all share a core DNA based upon fresh, flavorful and healthy food along with a heart for hospitality served through convenient business channels, which appeals to Millennial families and Gen Z guests.

Between all of its brands, WOWorks has 370 locations across the United States and Canada. Non-traditional presence within locations, such as ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail, hospitals, and universities, have proven a huge avenue of growth for the brand, with even more planned in 2022, including a massive deal with Ghost Kitchen Brands. The Simple Greek currently has 15 locations, Saladworks has 162 locations, Frutta Bowls has 42 locations, and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh has 29, with aggressive growth expected for both Frutta Bowls and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh in the coming year, including co-branded restaurants. Newly acquired Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina has 54 locations and Zoup! Eatery has 68 locations.

For more information about WOWorks restaurants' limited-time-only summer menu offers, visit www.saladworks.com, www.eatgarbanzo.com, and www.thesimplegreek.com.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

