SBG Funding Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification™

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Funding announces it has recently been certified by Great Place to Work® as one of the country's top employers in 2022.

A Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. But becoming Great Place to Work-Certified™ is not an easy feat. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees report about their workplace experience at SBG Funding. This year, 87% of employees say SBG is a great place to work, compared to only 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

The certification reinforces SBG's commitment to building a positive and supportive workplace where all team members not only feel valued as individuals, but also feel heard in a group. In the Employee Engagement Benchmark Study, over 96% of employees responded that they are treated as full members at SBG Funding regardless of their positions, special events are celebrated, and they are given the resources and equipment to do their jobs.

The company's employee-centric culture boasts company happy hours, exciting sales competitions with lucrative prizes, in-office celebrations, catered lunches, education stipends, and plenty of events to promote a collaborative, team-oriented work environment.

Despite a pandemic and the Great Resignation, SBG Funding has been able to continue to expand its workforce in the last 24 months by cultivating a company culture that is flexible, fun, inclusive, and supportive. Jeffrey Sachs, founder, and CEO of SBG Funding, explains, "We're proud to have grown our team by 70% over this past year. As small business continues to rebound and grow post-pandemic, it's important to us that we're ramped up to support them in every way possible. With demand for growth capital at an all-time high, we plan to double our team over the next 12 months to better serve our growing customer base."

SBG Funding is a leader in the alternative financing space, providing innovative solutions to small businesses nationwide. Our Solution Match Technology and Customer-Centric approach create the perfect balance of automation and personalization, delivering custom-tailored options and best in class service to our clients. Our diverse network of financial providers allows us to serve businesses of all credit profiles and industries, with a wide array of funding needs. To learn more about SBG Funding, visit https://sbgfunding.com/

