PARRIS Law Firm: PG&E Defamation Trial Begins May 17, Massive Utility Accused of Knowingly Making False Statements to Cover Up Gross Negligence That Led to Worker Death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A defamation trial begins May 17 in Kern County Superior Court where scandal-plagued utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) stands accused of making known false statements in a press release to cover up its own negligence after a massive gas explosion and avoidable death of a worker.

At question is a press release PG&E sent out shortly after a 2015 pipeline breach led to a gas line explosion that killed one person, injured two others, and caused other severe damage. The release accused business owner, Jeff Alexander of serious violations, including:

Being responsible for the November 13, 2015 incident

Conducting "illegal and unsafe" excavations in Kern County

Committing repeated violations of state law

Having a "complete disregard for the law"

And more

This defamation suit contends that PG&E was not only responsible for the November 13 incident but that the utility knew it was responsible and knowingly published and distributed a press release with false information. According to the complaint, Big N Deep and owner Jeff Alexander began deep plowing only after PG&E cleared the field marked its gas lines (albeit improperly).

According to the complaint, PG&E caused substantial financial damage to Alexander and his business because of the utility broadcasting complete fabrications. He allegedly lost roughly $6 million from the loss of business, the destroyed equipment, and the repair costs of more than $1 million. He also suffered damages for the loss of his reputation in the Kern County agricultural community where his family has farmed since before he was born.

Parris stated he intends to ask the jury for punitive damages of $1.2 billion. Any lesser amount will not punish a company the size of PG&E.

Incident In Question

On November 13, 2015, an employee of Big N Deep was deep plowing in the area when he struck an underground PG&E gas line. This caused an explosion that burned him to death, the flames burned down a nearby home, caused significant burn injuries to the women and a child inside the home, it destroyed the tractor the employee was operating when the explosion threw the caterpillar tens of feet into the air flipping it upside down.

On December 7, 2015, PG&E issued a press release blaming Jeff Alexander (owner of Big N Deep) and allegedly libeling him to reduce PG&E's liability.

Jeff and his company Big N Deep were accused by PG&E of "illegal and unsafe excavations'' in Kern County, according to the complaint. However, PG&E has testified the marks they use are difficult to see when someone is operating a tractor. The small flags they use were placed twice the distance allowed by law and were not intended to be used in rural areas.

PG&E was found to be at fault for a similar incident by the Public Utilities Commission a year earlier. One reason they were found at fault was PG&E must provide a standby (flagman) but it failed to provide one. PG&E also failed to provide a flagman on November 13, 2015.

According to the complaint, allegations made in PG&E's press release were demonstrably false and PG&E knew, or should have known this, even while the release was being written. The press release was prepared by a 34-person crisis management team, which included members of the PG&E board of directors.

Further libeling Jeff and his company, Nick Stavropoulos the president of billion-dollar PG&E, wrote an opinion letter in the Bakersfield Californian pointing fingers at Jeff Alexander, an independent Kern County small businessman.

Patricia Poppe the current CEO for PG&E has been subpoenaed to testify about PG&E's long history of placing profits over safety. She has stated publicly that she was hired to fix this culture.

PG&E History Of Bad Behavior

In 2018, the California Public Utilities Commission reported that PG&E had a long history of negligent behavior, including employees facing pressure from bosses to falsify data "so requests for pipeline locating and marking would not appear as late." This report covered the period of 2012-2017, the exact era this tragedy occurred.1

The case is Jeff Alexander, Big N Deep Agricultural Development v. Pacific Gas & Electric Co, Kern County Superior Court, Case No. BCV-15-101623.

About PARRIS Law Firm

The PARRIS Law Firm is recognized as one of America's top personal injury, employment, and environmental law firms. With a proven track record of fighting for justice on behalf of families and individuals, the firm boasts numerous seven and eight-figure verdicts and settlements. To learn more about the firm, please go to: www.parris.com

