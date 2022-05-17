LexisNexis Risk Solutions Wins 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award

LexisNexis Gravitas recognized as a leading tokenization solution

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions has been named a 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award recipient for its next-generation tokenization solution, LexisNexis® Gravitas™. As an independent market intelligence organization, MedTech Breakthrough recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, health care and government. (PRNewswire)

LexisNexis Gravitas includes a first of its kind, patent pending token that provides advanced data de-identification technology at the patient level with unmatched precision. The Gravitas Token offers the ability to enhance a de-identified patient record with other elements such as social determinants of health information, medical claims data and mortality data, providing a more comprehensive view of an individual, while maintaining strict compliance with security and non-reidentification requirements. This complete view is critical for decision-makers and researchers involved in clinical settings as they seek to uncover more effective, data-driven outcomes.

"The healthcare industry collects and stores incredible amounts of data, yet very little of it can be shared due to HIPAA and other privacy regulations," said Jeff Diamond, president, Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "The Gravitas Token maintains compliance with those restrictions1 while also liberating that data to be used for its intended purpose—to deliver better, more effective, patient-centric care."

This year's MedTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"This smart token technology from LexisNexis Risk Solutions represents a true breakthrough moment for healthcare" said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Gravitas enables healthcare stakeholders to safely and accurately link deidentified datasets, which can help accelerate clinical research, address health equity and improve patient outcomes."

One of the key differentiators of the Gravitas Token is its ability to link patients together across variations in patient identifiable information.

"Today's tokenization solutions can securely de-identify healthcare data, but without referential data capabilities that accommodate for changes in a patient's identifiable information, they cannot provide the most complete picture of a patient's journey," said Danielle Walsh, director, healthcare strategy, Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "The Gravitas Token uses a proprietary combination of datasets to create a singular, comprehensive, patient-centric token that links records across name changes, address changes, and other data points that impact health to create a truly longitudinal view of a patient."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare, and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL) (NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services, and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

1 Based on expert determination that the Gravitas Token and each Gravitas Core dataset meet the HIPAA de-identification requirements of the HIPAA Privacy Rule as set out in 45 CFR § 164.514(b)(1). The linking of any additional dataset that is not reasonably available to the Gravitas Token or Gravitas Core datasets requires independent expert determination of HIPAA compliance

