Philadelphia Area Gains New Rally House Store

GLEN MILLS, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has a strong presence in the Philadelphia area, and more so now with its newest store in Glen Mills, PA. The family-owned sports and merchandise retailer aims to provide more area fans with team gear and locally inspired merchandise at Rally House Brinton Lakes. Customers can shop stand-out products for numerous fan-favorite businesses and teams, including Eagles and Phillies merch.

Rally House jumped at the opportunity to add another store to the Philadelphia-area roster, strengthening its connection to this city and surrounding towns. "This area is home to many avid fans who love showcasing their team and hometown spirit any chance they get," says Senior District Manager Rebecca Young. "Our Rally House Brinton Lakes staff is equally passionate about all things Philly, and we look forward to helping customers find gear to display their dedication and excitement!"

At Rally House Brinton Lakes, customers will only find high-quality merchandise from reputable vendors. This store carries various well-known brands, including New Era, Nike, and Mitchell & Ness. Plus, there's a broad selection of popular teams in stock, like the beloved Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and 76ers. Shoppers will also find college gear for the Penn State Nittany Lions, Villanova Wildcats, Temple Owls, and other universities.

Rally House Brinton Lakes makes it simple to rep hometown businesses and themes by offering a slew of locally themed merch, including exclusive designs from RALLY Brand™. This location has apparel, accessories, and gifts for Philly Pretzel Factory, Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli, and more.

Ensuring an exceptional shopping experience is vital for Rally House. Apart from delivering superior customer service, there's also an extensive selection of products available online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping available to all 50 states.

Keep up with store news by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-brinton-lakes or follow Rally House Brinton Lakes on Facebook (@RallyBrintonLakes) and Instagram (@rallyebrintonlakes).

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

