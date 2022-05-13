HAWX PARTNERS WITH ONE TREE PLANTED TO GIVE BACK TO THE ENVIRONMENT

"One-for-one" Initiative Dedicated To Planting More Trees

ODGEN, Utah, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HAWX, a national pest control company, today announced a partnership with One Tree Planted to make a positive impact for nature, wildlife & people. Every new Hawx customer signed up equals another tree in the ground that contributes to a cleaner, greener, healthier planet.

"Working with One Tree Planted is a natural extension of our work," said President, Matt Mehr. "Healthy yards and healthy homes are at the core of our business model, and while we're working hard everyday to maintain the health of the people in those homes, it's great to have even another way to make a difference."

Service professionals at Hawx are skilled at identifying pest infestations throughout the yard and around the home. They work hard and train hard to understand the right formulas and treatment schedules to protect neighborhood yards, homes (and trees!) to leave the property pest free.

On top of making sure existing trees have prime environments for health, Hawx is partnering with One Tree Planted to prioritize:

Supporting important and needed reforestation efforts

Empowering everyday consumers with simple sustainable actions

Raising awareness about the importance of ecosystem restoration

Planting trees is one of the best ways to combat the ever-present and growing damage that the environment endures. Trees are a huge part of nature's own effort to clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. Trees also provide tremendous social impacts by providing jobs to over 1.6 billion people, empowering women in underdeveloped nations, and supporting communities devastated by environmental damage. Trees matter and Hawx wants to make a difference!

To get involved, become a HAWX customer here .

About Hawx

Hawx Pest Control serves customers in ten states across the country, and they offer specialized, local knowledge of the pests that are impacting your life. From the smallest problems to the biggest and most complex, they take care of them all. They offer extermination for your current problems and preventative treatments to eliminate threats before they happen and keep them away for good.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org

Hawx Pest Control - Company Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hawx Pest Control