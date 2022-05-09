Vital Proteins® and Jennifer Aniston Announce Every Moment is Vital Global Brand Campaign and New Protein And Collagen Bars

Director Damien Chazelle and Photographer Cass Bird Capture Aniston's Personal Definition of Wellness

CHICAGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, America's #1 collagen brand*, Vital Proteins ®, introduces a new brand campaign featuring Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Aniston, with a spotlight on a new line of protein and collagen bars Aniston collaborated to create, along with her other favorite products.

Told through the lens of mixed media, the campaign is a scrapbook of film, photography, and never-before-seen personal photos that tell the story of Aniston's wellness journey and how her daily routine with Vital Proteins supports her commitment to wellness every step of the way.

Filmed by director Damien Chazelle, campaign photography by Cass Bird, original music composed by American film composer Justin Hurwitz, the content will appear across broadcast, streaming, OOH, digital and social media.

Now more than ever, many are focused on their health and wellness efforts. Aniston's beautifully crafted journey showcases real habits and rituals that she has recently integrated into her daily routine, such as journaling. The new campaign encourages viewers to champion the small, simple ways they commit to wellness. No matter how you personally define what wellness means to you, every moment is vital.

As CCO, Aniston has been heavily involved in product innovation and evolution. Featured in the campaign is the newly released VITAL PROTEINS® & JENNIFER ANISTON™ BARS, three delicious protein and collagen bars designed and developed in collaboration with Aniston.

Aniston, who regularly consumes bars, found that none of them were quite right, and wanted to create a bar sized to fit her lifestyle that includes key ingredients that she hadn't seen in bars to date.

"I spent the last year collaborating closely with the Vital Proteins team on this new bar collection, helping to handpick the ingredients and flavors that I love. I can't wait for people to try them out," said Jennifer Aniston, CCO of Vital Proteins.

Perfect for any time of day: morning, between meals, or on the go, the bars will be available in three flavors: Peanut Butter Fudge, Cold Brew Coffee, and Dark Chocolate Coconut — all under 200 calories each. Aniston herself adores the exciting and innovative ingredients and flavors which are inspired by ingredients she would add to her shakes, such as maca & maqui berry in the Peanut Butter Fudge, maca & cordyceps in the Cold Brew Coffee, and reishi & lion's mane in the Dark Chocolate Coconut. The bars feature 14g of protein (including 6g of grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine collagen peptides), contain less than 1g of sugar and are made without gluten or soy.

Visit vitalproteins.com to get a first look at the collaboration process ahead of the official bar launch on May 23. Domestic retailer distribution is coming this summer and will retail in counts of 12 per box, 4 per box, and single bars priced at $2.99.

The campaign also features stories from longtime Vital Proteins enthusiasts committed to better living through their personal definitions of well-being. Each story delves into the many aspects of daily routines through holistic wellness including mind, body, and spirit. Everyone's path to wellness looks different—these wellness stories touch upon various aspects of physical, emotional, mental and social health.

"The recent prioritization of health and wellness was an integral piece of the creative campaign strategy," said Tracey Halama, CEO of Vital Proteins. "We believe Vital Proteins can unite people with a source of optimism and confidence no matter how you pursue your goals."

Vital Proteins offers an approachable product line that includes beverages, food, supplements and vitamins. The campaign will launch globally later this year. For more information on Vital Proteins' global brand campaign and a sneak peek at the upcoming product launches, please visit www.vitalproteins.com/wellnessisvital.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins® is America's #1 collagen brand.* Founded in 2013, the brand is built on the belief that collagen supplementation in addition to a healthy diet and exercise regime is fundamental to support healthy skin, hair, nails, bones and joints.**^ Vital Proteins® has expanded into 17 international markets. In 2019, the brand launched Vital Performance™— a full spectrum lineup of high performance, collagen-based products. In late 2021, Nestlé Health Science completed the final acquisition of Vital Proteins®. The variety of collagen products within the brand's portfolio span the supplement, vitamin, food and beverage categories, offering an assortment of options for consumers. Vital Proteins® products contain premium sources of collagen peptides and nutrients made with the highest quality sourced ingredients. Get the most out of every day with a new way to better living through collagen-based nutrition made to provide a more fulfilling wellness routine, because wellness is vital. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com .

**This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

^Results may vary. Various studies have suggested benefits following daily consumption of collagen peptides for several months. Refer to product labels and vitalproteins.com for recommended serving sizes and for more information.

Vital Proteins “Every Moment is Vital'' Campaign Images featuring Chief Creative Office, Jennifer Aniston. Photo Credit: Cass Bird (PRNewswire)

