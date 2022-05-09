Veristor's Jackie Groark and Wendy Goins Named to CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel Power 70 Solution Providers List

Two Veristor Leaders Recognized for their Expertise and Contributions to Building Strong Solution Provider Businesses

ATLANTA, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc ., a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named two of Veristor's women leaders – Jackie Groark, Vice President, Security/CISO and Wendy Goins, Director of Marketing – to its 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers list, an elite subset of honorees chose from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list. Groark has been named to the prestigious list for the fourth consecutive year, and Goins for the second.

Veristor logo (PRNewsfoto/Veristor Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Through strong business acumen, innovation and strategic thinking, these extraordinary women support their solution provider businesses and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

The annual Power 70 Solution Provider honorees, an incredible group of distinguished female channel leaders, are chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their expertise and contributions to building strong solution provider businesses. This exclusive list features elite industry professionals who drive success every day through leadership and a deep dedication to their organizations and the entire IT channel.

"Jackie and Wendy are passionate and talented leaders that have delivered tremendous contributions to Veristor's success," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "I'm honored to congratulate them on this distinguished accomplishment, once again. Their innovation and insights to activate our valued technology partnerships continue to enhance the delivery of Veristor's transformative technology solutions and services and accelerate customer time to value."

As the leader of Veristor's security practice, Groark has expanded the company's security solutions and services practice to embrace the innovative security products of over 120 vendor partners. Under her leadership, Veristor saw significant growth in 2021 for its security business as it furthers offerings that protect businesses from cybersecurity threats and risk.

Over the past year, Goins was responsible for evolving the marketing funding for Veristor and Veristor's subsidiary Forty8Fifty Labs through partner relationships and engagement. Through this effort she expanded and strengthened key strategic partnerships while delivering a regular cadence of solution provider marketing activity, with a focus on virtual programs during the pandemic.

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

Veristor, which recently announced a merger with Anexinet, is a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions that helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.