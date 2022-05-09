Numinus to Participate in Upcoming Research & Industry Conferences

Numinus leaders will speak at Catalyst, Psychedelic Therapeutics & From Research to Reality

VANCOUVER, BC , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced participation in the following psychedelics research and industry conferences:

Catalyst Summit 2022, to be held virtually and in-person in Kingston, Ontario, May 20-22, 2022. To attend, register here.

Michael Tan , Chief Operations Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on May 21 about "Psychedelics and Leadership Development"

Sharan Sidhu , Science Officer and General Manager, will participate in a panel discussion on May 21 about "Landmark Trials Looking Forward"

Dr. Devon Christie , Senior Lead Psychedelic Programs, will present on May 22 about "Touch in Psychedelics" and participate in a panel discussion about "Ethics in Psychedelic Psychotherapy"

Lindsay Farrell , VP Indigenous Initiatives and Reconciliation, will participate in two panel discussions on May 22 about "Inclusivity and Reciprocity: Increasing Access to All" and "Two-Eyed Seeing: Bringing Western and Indigenous Ways Together"

Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference 2022, to be held in-person in Washington, DC, May 23-24, 2022. To attend, register here.

Sharan Sidhu will present on May 24 about "Navigating the regulatory environment for naturally derived psychedelic therapeutic products in the US and Canada "

From Research to Reality: Global Summit on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies and Medicine, to be held in-person in Toronto, Ontario, May 27-29, 2022. To attend, register here.

Dr. Devon Christie will share research through a poster presentation on "MDMA-assisted therapy: exploratory data demonstrates potential for chronic pain"

Elena Argento , Scientific Manager & Scientist, will share research through a poster presentation on "Psychedelic use is associated with reduced daily opioid use among people who use illicit drugs in a Canadian setting"

Dr. Lindsay Mackay , General Physician, will share research through a poster presentation on "A Study Design for a Pragmatic, Open-Label, Phase 2 Study of Psilocybin-Research Intervention with Motivational Enhancement for Substance Use Disorders (PRIME-SUD)"

For more information about the events, please visit their respective websites. For more information about Numinus' participation and presentation topics, please send an email using the contact information below.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

