METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING (3D PRINTING AND POWDERED METAL) USING 3PRE-ACTIVATED MOLYBDENUM ENABLES ANTIMICROBIAL PRODUCTS THAT REMAIN ANTIMICROBIAL OVER TIME

HINGHAM, Mass., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing Medical Innovations (AMI) announced today its client, Performance Compounds Inside (PCI), has demonstrated that additive manufacturing using its 3PRE Technology enables an antimicrobial stainless steel that can be used for a range of products that remain antimicrobial over time. 3PRE Technology is a novel and proprietary process of activating and compounding additives with antimicrobial properties. PCI's first use of its 3PRE Technology is with molybdenum, an essential element.

When activated through 3PRE Technology, molybdenum takes on antimicrobial properties and can be added during the metal making process to render products capable of destroying and inhibiting bacteria and other disease-causing microorganisms.

Dr. Amod Paranjpe, co-founder and researcher at PCI said, "Compounding of 3PRE in metal additive manufacturing holds enormous potential in a range of applications, such as orthopedics where artificial joints, customized for the patient, would remain antimicrobial throughout their time within the patient." Paranjpe added, "This process would be equally valuable in other industries for small parts in equipment that are inaccessible or difficult to clean."

3PRE Technology carries significant IP protection and can be used to imbue a range of materials with antimicrobial protection.

AMI and PCI are actively seeking licensing partners for this antimicrobial technology. Inquiries can be directed by email to AMI at info@admedinno.com.

About PCI

Performance Compounds Inside (PCI) specializes in the research and development of patented technologies involving antimicrobial metals. Its 3PRE Antimicrobial Technology is an activation technology involving PREparing products to be antimicrobial, PREventing contamination and degradation, PREserving product integrity and safety. PCI's 3PRE Technology has utility across a variety of industries including, healthcare, consumer goods, agriculture, and general manufacturing.

About AMI

Advancing Medical Innovations (AMI) is committed to helping provide select companies focused on highly innovative solutions in healthcare with the resources and support necessary to successfully commercialize.

