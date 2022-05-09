ISI Emerging Markets Group acquires REDD Intelligence reinforcing its position as leading global provider of emerging markets intelligence

LONDON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISI Emerging Markets Group today announced it has completed the acquisition of REDD Intelligence, the leading provider of news, information, and research on high yield, distressed and event-driven special situations in the emerging markets. The addition of REDD extends ISI's comprehensive coverage of emerging markets macroeconomic, industry, company, and financial instrument-level intelligence into fixed income markets and its reach within the banking, asset management and hedge fund sectors.

Since inception, REDD has maintained a singular focus on providing high quality, breaking news and analysis on emerging markets through local operations in Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe and Asia, enabling the trading and investment community to identify and capitalise on opportunities as they arise. This approach mirrors ISI's operating model which also relies upon local presence, networks, and expertise to deliver hard-to-source, reliable and comprehensive macroeconomic and industry intelligence via its CEIC and EMIS brands.

REDD will continue to operate under its existing brand and will leverage the ISI platform and the combined data assets and analytical capabilities of the group to access new markets and drive product innovation to further accelerate its impressive growth trajectory.

Comments on the news:

Steve Pulley, CEO of ISI Emerging Markets Group, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Valeria, Gabriel, Flavia, and the entire REDD team into the ISI family. Our businesses share an uncanny set of properties including global emerging market coverage delivered via local 'boots on the ground,' entirely subscription-based business models and most importantly, a passion for delivering best-in-class actionable intelligence to a wide audience of clients in both developed and developing economies around the world. REDD contributes complementary expertise and content in distressed debt further strengthening ISI's unrivalled position as a reference source and one-stop-shop for emerging markets intelligence. We are proud to partner with our new colleagues on the next leg of ISI's exciting growth story."

Valeria Morozovsky Girimonte, CEO of REDD Intelligence, said: "We are very excited by the opportunities from this deal. REDD's expertise in emerging market event driven intelligence pairs up perfectly with ISI Emerging Markets' recognized leadership in EM industry, company, financial and economic data. The synergies from this transaction will allow us to develop additional unique, must-have services covering emerging markets for a worldwide audience."

About ISI Emerging Markets Group

ISI Emerging Markets Group incorporates CEIC and EMIS, renowned globally as the leading providers of data, analysis and research for the world's fastest growing and highest potential countries. CEIC produces a range of macroeconomic databases incorporating traditional and alternative datasets designed to help analysts and economists make sense of the local and global economy. EMIS curates the very best research on industry sectors from leading information providers and combines this with market leading company and M&A databases to support the work of corporate strategists, business development professionals and credit analysts.

About REDD

REDD is a leading provider of material intelligence on emerging market event driven special situations. The company has developed a streamlined online platform and a suite of mobile applications to deliver real-time news and analytics on more than 1,400 emerging market companies. REDD's recognised team of journalists and analysts continuously report on trading catalysts, allowing bankers, asset managers and advisers to focus on opportunities relevant to their unique market or business needs.

