InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Moisturize the Scalp (BTM-2849)

PITTSBURGH , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better tool for moisturizing hard-to-reach areas of the scalp," said an inventor, from Baltimore, Md., "so I invented RAH'S BRAIDS. My design would eliminate the mess associated with applying scalp grease from a jar."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to moisturize the scalp. In doing so, it enables the user to apply scalp treatments without removing hair weaves or braids. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent scalp itchiness, dandruff and irritation. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with hair weaves or braids, salons, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

