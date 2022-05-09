InventHelp Inventor Develops Durable and Comfortable Pet Bed (CCP-1671)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a durable and comfortable pet bed that can also be used as a feeding station and a play area," said an inventor, from Elgin, Ill., "so I invented the Playful Pooch: Doggie Toy Bed. My design ensures that everything your pet needs is located in one convenient place."

The invention provides a comfortable and practical pet bed option. In doing so, it helps to repel unpleasant odors and clinging pet hair. It also offers a convenient feeding station and it could enhance fun and entertainment for pets. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and clean so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

