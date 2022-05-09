Independence Blue Cross announces winners and finalists of its 4th Annual Celebrate Caring campaign honoring outstanding nurses

PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Nurses Week (May 6 – 12), Independence Blue Cross (Independence) is proud to announce the winners and finalists of its fourth annual Celebrate Caring campaign that honors extraordinary nurses in the Philadelphia region. Independence annually celebrates nurses who demonstrate superior care and compassion to their patients and communities.

(PRNewsfoto/Independence Health Group) (PRNewswire)

The nurses that are recognized this year come from a wide variety of specialties and locations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominations submitted by co-workers, patients, family, friends, and more.

The winners

The winners' inspiring stories will be shared by Independence's media partners 6abc and iHeartRadio. Independence will also make donations on behalf of each winner to nonprofit organizations of their choice. And as a thank you, winners will receive a gift card and enjoy dinner for two and a night's stay in Atlantic City.

Ann Coyle, RNC-NIC, CPLC, BS-P — Virtua Health

For more than 20 years, Ann Coyle worked as a neonatal nurse helping children and their families through the most difficult situations. Coyle spearheaded the creation of Virtua's Angel Garden for parents who have lost an infant or pregnancy. Today, she works as a Manager of Perinatal Bereavement at Virtua Health where she continues to provide compassionate support for grieving families. Coyle is using her donation to support The Virtua Foundation to help its NICU.

Bonnie Sandy, LPN — Horsham Clinic

Throughout Bonnie Sandy's nursing career, she has worked in a wide range of settings from caring for disabled children to hospice care. But it was a family tragedy that inspired her to pursue her passion of mental health nursing. She now works as a psychiatric nurse at Horsham Clinic and continues to advocate for those struggling with their mental health. Sandy is using her donation to support the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Lenore Sears, MSN, RN — Healthcare STAT Home Care

Affectionately referred to as a "Super Nurse" and a "Health Care Shero," Lenore Sears has worked as a home care nurse for more than 25 years where she is known for her commitment to caring for patients, their families, and her community. Sears is also passionate about nursing education and mentoring the next generation of nurses. She is using her donation to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Nurse's Health Ministry Scholarship Fund at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.

The COVID-19 honorees

This year, Independence is also honoring two additional nurses in a special COVID-19 designation for their roles in vaccinating people in Delaware County and Philadelphia.

These honorees will have their inspirational stories shared by Independence's media partners 6abc and iHeartRadio . Independence will also make donations on behalf of each honoree to nonprofit organizations of their choice. As a thank you, each will also receive a gift card and will be highlighted on Independence's Celebrate Caring website and social media channels.

Markeya Johnson, MSN — Public Health Management Corporation, Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Markeya Johnson is an experienced, master's-trained nurse who oversees care for people experiencing homelessness while serving as a nursing supervisor on the weekends. During the pandemic, she has used her public health nursing background to identify areas in Delaware County and Philadelphia that had the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates and has worked to create clinics where people could be vaccinated.

DaVeda Graham, MSN, APRN, CRNP, AG/PCNP, CME, PHN — My Doc Urgent Care, Vitable Health

DaVeda Graham is a versatile and experienced nurse practitioner and educator who has cared for patients in a variety of settings. Dedicated to public health, she has worked throughout the pandemic to help thousands of people in Delaware County receive the COVID-19 vaccination. She is also focused on health literacy and health equity, working to ensure that high-risk and vulnerable communities are treated with respect and cared for appropriately.

The finalists

Independence also recognizes seven finalists who demonstrated exemplary care and compassion in their nursing roles. The finalists will receive a gift card and will be featured on ibx.com/nurses and Independence's social media channels.

Chanel Hart , MSN, RN, Jefferson Family & Community Medicine

Allen Staltmayer , BNS, RN, CMSRN, Capital Health

Paul Robinson, RN , ANS Infusion, Inc.

Louis Bellace, RN , BSN, MS, PHRN, CFRN, CEN, CMTE, Nemours Children's Hospital

Gretchen Ennis, RN , St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates

Nishelle Harris-Hines , DNP, MSN, RN Wilmington VA Medical Center, Nemours Children's Hospital

Shantia McCoy-Jones , MSN, RN, CRNP, CWCN, Corporal Michael Crescenz VA Medical Center

Visit ibx.com/nurses for more about the winners and finalists. For more information about the company's response to COVID-19, visit ibx.com/covid19. For more on Celebrate Caring, visit ibx.com/nurses or follow #CelebrateCaring on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For more than 80 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. More than 300 nurses are employed in important roles throughout the Independence Blue Cross Family of Companies supporting our members in various ways, including Appeals Coordinators, Care Management Coordinators, Case Managers, Health Coaches, Research Nurses, and more. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ruth Stoolman

ruth.stoolman@ibx.com

215-667-9537

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Independence Blue Cross