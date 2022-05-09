HEI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

1Q22 Net Income of $69.2M and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)1 of $0.63

Utility Performing Well and Progressing Climate Action Goals

Bank Results Reflect Solid Credit Quality, Stable Net Interest Margin and Improving Bank Environment

HONOLULU, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the first quarter of 2022 of $69.2 million and EPS of $0.63 compared to $64.4 million and EPS of $0.59 for the first quarter of 2021.

"We're pleased with our consolidated first quarter results, with solid performance across our enterprise," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO. "The utility is executing well under the new performance-based regulation framework, and continues to collaborate with partners statewide to progress our climate change action goals. Our bank results reflect good execution in an improving banking environment. Earning asset yields are starting to improve, credit quality remains solid, and the bank is managing expenses well amid its digital transformation. We also had a gain from the sale of an investment in an electric vehicle charging company that Pacific Current has partnered with to expand charging stations in Hawaii.

"At the same time we're seeing the impacts of inflation and supply chain challenges, including higher fuel prices, and we're working hard to manage those across our companies. We know that our communities and customers are feeling the impact of these dynamics as well. This underscores the importance of our utility's focus on affordability, efficiency and providing options for customers to manage their bills, and the value of our bank's work to help meet our customers' financial needs. It also highlights the urgent need for us to continue working together as a state to rapidly reduce our dependence on imported fossil fuels," said Seu.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS2

Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $46.4 million, compared to $43.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, with the increase primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$7 million higher Annual Revenue Adjustment revenues;

$1 million higher revenues related to the utility's ownership of the U.S. Army's electrical distribution systems on Oahu , offset by an equivalent amount of expense (included in operations and maintenance);

$1 million due to a reset of heat rate requirements leading to lower penalties for fuel efficiency;

$1 million in higher major project interim recovery revenues; and

$1 million related solely to a change in the timing for revenue recognition within the year for Maui County operations that eliminates seasonality in recognizing target revenues and results in recognizing revenues evenly throughout the year, with target revenues recognized on an annual basis remaining unchanged.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

$8 million in higher operations and maintenance expenses, including $3 million driven by more generating facility overhauls and maintenance performed and higher transmission and distribution maintenance expense, $1 million related to the utility's ownership of the U.S. Army's electrical distribution systems on Oahu (offset by an equivalent amount of revenues), and $1 million related to higher bad debt expense; and

$1 million higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

American Savings Bank's (ASB) first quarter of 2022 net income was $23.9 million, compared to $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $29.6 million in first quarter of 2021. The increase in net income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher noninterest income and lower noninterest expense. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $3.3 million negative provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2022 compared to an $8.4 million negative provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2021.

Total earning assets as of March 31, 2022 were $8.7 billion, up 2.1% from December 31, 2021.

Total loans were $5.2 billion as of March 31, 2022, consistent with December 31, 2021 as lower commercial markets, Paycheck Protection Program and residential loan balances were offset by higher loan balances across the remainder of the loan portfolio, primarily in commercial real estate.

Total deposits were $8.3 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 1.4% from December 31, 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, the average cost of funds was 0.05%, flat versus the linked quarter and down three basis points versus the same quarter last year.

ASB's return on average equity3 for the first quarter of 2022 was 13.7%, compared to 12.1% in the linked quarter and 16.0% in the first quarter of 2021. Return on average assets was 1.04% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.97% in the linked quarter and 1.40% in the same quarter last year.

In the first quarter of 2022, ASB paid dividends of $15.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.8% at March 31, 2022.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $8.6 million in first quarter of 2021. The lower net loss was primarily due to a gain on sale of an equity-method investment at Pacific Current.

BOARD DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On May 5, 2022, HEI announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on June 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022 (ex-dividend date is May 19, 2022). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.40 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on May 5, 2022 of $41.40, HEI's dividend yield is 3.4%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021 Revenues







Electric utility

$ 708,792

$ 564,864 Bank

75,115

77,131 Other

1,161

951 Total revenues

785,068

642,946 Expenses







Electric utility

635,197

495,750 Bank

45,085

41,835 Other

5,510

7,330 Total expenses

685,792

544,915 Operating income (loss)







Electric utility

73,595

69,114 Bank

30,030

35,296 Other

(4,349)

(6,379) Total operating income

99,276

98,031 Retirement defined benefits credit—other than service costs

1,243

2,435 Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings

(24,349)

(23,736) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

778

747 Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,409

2,191 Gain on sales of investment securities, net and equity-method investment

8,123

528 Income before income taxes

87,480

80,196 Income taxes

17,840

15,365 Net income

69,640

64,831 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

473

473 Net income for common stock

$ 69,167

$ 64,358 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.63

$ 0.59 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.63

$ 0.59 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.35

$ 0.34 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

109,361

109,221 Weighted-average shares assuming dilution

109,634

109,492 Net income (loss) for common stock by segment







Electric utility

$ 46,409

$ 43,358 Bank

23,870

29,556 Other

(1,112)

(8,556) Net income for common stock

$ 69,167

$ 64,358 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HEI

$ (47,992)

$ 20,342 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)

10.9

10.0

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

2022

2021 Revenues

$ 708,792

$ 564,864 Expenses







Fuel oil

221,286

127,427 Purchased power

163,533

142,296 Other operation and maintenance

125,257

114,570 Depreciation

58,471

57,355 Taxes, other than income taxes

66,650

54,102 Total expenses

635,197

495,750 Operating income

73,595

69,114 Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,409

2,191 Retirement defined benefits credit—other than service costs

990

1,021 Interest expense and other charges, net

(18,326)

(17,983) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

778

747 Income before income taxes

59,446

55,090 Income taxes

12,538

11,233 Net income

46,908

43,857 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

229

229 Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

46,679

43,628 Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

270

270 Net income for common stock

$ 46,409

$ 43,358 Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

$ 46,460

$ 43,392 OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION







Kilowatthour sales (millions)







Hawaiian Electric

1,448

1,428 Hawaii Electric Light

254

245 Maui Electric

255

236



1,957

1,909 Average fuel oil cost per barrel

$ 103.40

$ 63.87 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1

8.1

9.0 1 Simple average.



American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)



Three months ended (in thousands)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Interest and dividend income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 46,005

$ 48,384

$ 49,947 Interest and dividends on investment securities

13,984

11,755

8,673 Total interest and dividend income

59,989

60,139

58,620 Interest expense











Interest on deposit liabilities

947

1,062

1,462 Interest on other borrowings

5

4

27 Total interest expense

952

1,066

1,489 Net interest income

59,037

59,073

57,131 Provision for credit losses

(3,263)

(3,458)

(8,435) Net interest income after provision for credit losses

62,300

62,531

65,566 Noninterest income











Fees from other financial services

5,587

5,888

5,073 Fee income on deposit liabilities

4,691

4,634

3,863 Fee income on other financial products

2,718

2,003

2,442 Bank-owned life insurance

681

1,107

2,561 Mortgage banking income

1,077

1,808

4,300 Gain on sale of real estate

1,002

—

— Gain on sale of investment securities, net

—

—

528 Other income, net

372

220

272 Total noninterest income

16,128

15,660

19,039 Noninterest expense











Compensation and employee benefits

27,215

27,375

28,037 Occupancy

5,952

5,358

4,969 Data processing

4,151

4,472

4,351 Services

2,439

2,718

2,862 Equipment

2,329

2,521

2,222 Office supplies, printing and postage

1,060

1,145

1,044 Marketing

1,018

1,562

648 FDIC insurance

808

823

816 Other expense

3,241

3,993

2,554 Total noninterest expense

48,213

49,967

47,503 Income before income taxes

30,215

28,224

37,102 Income taxes

6,345

6,095

7,546 Net income

$ 23,870

$ 22,129

$ 29,556 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (98,571)

$ 9,840

$ (16,198) OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)







Return on average assets

1.04

0.97

1.40 Return on average equity

13.70

12.10

16.04 Return on average tangible common equity

15.53

13.63

18.06 Net interest margin

2.79

2.79

2.95 Efficiency ratio

64.14

66.86

62.36 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.01

0.03

0.18 As of period end











Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.72

0.86

1.00 Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

1.30

1.36

1.73 Tangible common equity to tangible assets

5.8

7.1

7.3 Tier-1 leverage ratio

7.8

7.9

8.3 Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 15.0

$ 19.0

$ 5.0

