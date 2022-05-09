Hapbee Releases Results of Sleep Data Study Spanning Five Months of User Tracking

Biometric Data Shows Clear Correlation Between Hapbee Use and Improved Sleep Metrics As Measured by Oura Ring

Surveyed Hapbee users shared their Oura Ring sleep tracker data while using the Company's biostreaming product, which included Sleep Score and its subcomponents such as REM Sleep Duration, Sleep Latency as well as other key metrics of their overall sleep quality

Hapbee Deep Sleep (melatonin) signal blend usage correlated to increased average Sleep Scores from 77.78 to 81.81; and from a mean of 77.93 to 82.87 with the Company's Bedtime (adenosine) signal blend

Hapbee signals helped users fall asleep almost 3.5 minutes faster

MONTRÉAL, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness wearables and biostreaming technology, is pleased to announce the results of a five month survey that was conducted to garner sleep-related user feedback and data while utilizing Hapbee Biostreaming Blends. Data was collected from Hapbee users who submitted their Oura Ring sleep tracker data, primarily to quantify the effects of the Company's sleep and relaxation-related blends on users' sleep patterns.

"I am very enthused by our initial Oura Ring study results as they strongly confirm the self-reported and qualitative feedback we regularly receive from users about how Hapbee enhances their sleep and recovery, critical elements to overall wellness," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "The $100 billion sleep market is a primary focus for Hapbee, and it offers lucrative opportunities for the Company's future growth. This is why we are developing a dedicated Sleepbee line of products, including a Sleep Mask and Mattress Topper, anticipated to be made available for our customers later this year. Designed with sleep-oriented form factors, these two development-stage products will be able to deliver the same signals and blends utilized in the Oura Ring survey with the Hapbee Neckband."

In the first study analyzing the effects of Hapbee Ultra Low Radiofrequency Energy (ULRE) biostreaming technology on sleep outcomes, improvements were seen on a variety of key sleep quality measures. Usage of magnetic signal blends formulated from the digital proxies of ingredients like melatonin and adenosine improved consumer wearable sleep tracker scores for quality of sleep, length of sleep, reduced restlessness, as well as time to fall asleep.

Key learnings from the study not only corroborate self-reported improvements from many of the Company's product users, but have also enabled Hapbee to develop a series of best practices (lifestyle routines) for optimal results, which is critical to enhance customer satisfaction. Continued research will inform the most effective uses, timing, and sequencing of signals for improving sleep wellness.

Overview of the Oura Ring Survey

31 Hapbee users provided the Company with five months of Oura Ring sleep tracker biometric data between September 1st, 2021 and March 1st, 2022. Data from the participants in Hapbee's study using the Oura Ring were derived from thousands of sleep sessions while enjoying the Company's sleep signals and blends. The data was then analyzed based on ten measures and contributors most closely related to sleep, including REM Sleep Score, Restless Sleep, Total Sleep Duration, Total Bedtime, and various subcomponents of Sleep Score. Based on the data collected, the analysis revealed statistically significant positive correlations between using Hapbee's Deep Sleep and BedTime biostream blends and improved sleep scores versus the same user biometric data when they did not use Hapbee.

It is noteworthy that the study group's baseline sleep metrics were already in the Good Sleep range designated by Oura to begin with, and Hapbee use correlated to improvements above those starting points. This may be due to the fact that Oura Ring users are sleep quality conscious and could be using additional tactics to improve their sleep, which was further enhanced by Hapee.

Refer to the results below:

Melatonin (Deep Sleep) Biostream Blends

Sleep Score increased from a mean of 77.78 to 81.81 ( p<0.0001)

Rapid Eye Movement (REM) Sleep Duration significantly increased by more than 13.5 minutes from 5390 sec to 6214 sec (p<0.0001)

Nightly Awake Time was substantially reduced by almost 8 minutes, indicating that the signal extended the users' REM sleep, a phase that helps with memory processing and learning, and shortened the amount of time users spent awake at night

Nightly Sleep Latency was reduced by approximately 3 minutes from 785 seconds to 609 seconds (p=.0018), indicating that this blend reduced the amount of time users spent trying to fall asleep

BedTime (Adenosine) Biostream Blends

Sleep Score increased from a mean of 77.93 to 82.87 ( p<0.0001)

Nightly Sleep Latency was significantly reduced by approximately 3.5 minutes from 778 sec to 564 sec (p=.0054), indicating that biostreaming this signal reduced the amount of time users spent trying to fall asleep

The largest improvement in an individual user's average Sleep Score and REM score was an increase of 17% and 48%, respectively, in which the Deep Sleep Blend, formulated with the magnetic signal of melatonin, was played.

Oura Ring1 describes their Sleep Score:

85 or higher: Your sleep is optimal

70-84: Your sleep is good

Under 70: Your sleep is off and maybe balance seems off and there may be lifestyle changes you can make to improve it.

Limitations of Survey

The gold standard of sleep measurement is the polysomnograph, or a clinical sleep study. Consumer wearable sleep trackers such as Oura Ring have been validated to approach polysomnograph accuracy; however, consumer-grade equipment still falls slightly behind clinical tools in terms of sleep tracking capability2.

The data provided from users was self-reported and lacked consistency across all submissions. The retrospective nature of the data means there was no direction of product usage or sleep tracker usage consistency during the study period. Several user submissions were excluded from analysis due to missing data.

More details about the Company's Oura Ring Retrospective Sleep Study can be found here: https://hapbee.com/blogs/hapbee/oura-results

Market Data

The global sleep aid market is projected to reach $111.92 billion3 by 2030. Hapbee plans to service this growing sector by developing new offerings that are sleep-oriented, which includes the aforementioned Sleepbee Sleep Mask and Sleepbee Mattress Topper (read the Company's news release dated February 22, 2022 for more information).

About Hapbee

Hapbee products are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of authorized Hapbee dealers.

For more information about Hapbee, please visit Hapbee.com. Hapbee is a leading wearable wellness technology platform with a mission to help people improve their wellbeing and enhance how they feel. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Neckband, the Sleepbee Sleep Mask, and the Sleepbee Bed Topper, which are all powered by an ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) biostreaming platform that delivers low-power electro-magnetic signals and blends designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, or results on certain individuals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Hapbee, including, without limitation: the growth of the worldwide sleep and wellness market; the suitability of the Hapbee Neckband and blends for users; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect Hapbee's business; the ability of Hapbee to source supplies required to manufacture its products; there will be a demand for Hapbee's services and products in the future; all necessary approvals will be received and all conditions will be satisfied or waived; and Hapbee will be able to operate its business as planned. Hapbee is not a medical device and is not to be used for medical purposes. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Hapbee believes to be reasonable assumptions and reasonable testing, it cannot assure investors and or users that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



