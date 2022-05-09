Eliassen Group Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

READING, Mass., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding US private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2022 designees are US private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year's designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a 2022 US Best Managed Company, especially as we've dedicated the past several years to growing and refining our brand," explained Sandra Callahan, Senior Vice President - Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications at Eliassen Group. "Even amidst growth and evolution, our leaders in Eliassen Group have remained steadfast and committed to their team members and the shared vision of the company. It's the highest distinction to be celebrated for this dedication."

"This distinction is a reflection of the hard work, enthusiasm, and commitment of the entire Eliassen Group community," said Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group. "Company leaders can only perform their roles in managing the organization to an exceptional degree when their team is extraordinary. And our entire Eliassen Group team is nothing short of extraordinary."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group is a leading strategic consulting company that provides business and IT services for our clients as they seek to transform and execute strategies that will drive exceptional outcomes. Leveraging over 30 years of success, we focus on professional services, talent solutions, and life sciences. Eliassen Group offers local community presence as well as deep networks across the US. We are committed to positively impacting the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. US designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. US program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

