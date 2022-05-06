Joyce University and Swig Honor Nurses and Nursing Students on National Nurses Day

Nurses across the state can get a free Swig drink or cookie at any location during the Nurses Day celebration on Friday, May 6.

SALT LAKE CITY , May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University (formerly Ameritech College of Healthcare) has joined forces with local favorite, Swig, yet again, for the annual National Nurses Week celebration in honor of those who go above and beyond to keep the community healthy and safe.

As a small way of saying 'thank you' to the nurses who have given so much of themselves, worked endless hours, and answered the call to serve, Joyce University and Swig are offering a free cookie or 24 oz. drink to every nurse and nursing student that visits a Utah Swig location on Friday, May 6.

"As an institution committed to preparing competent nurses and healthcare professionals, we want to recognize the hard work and dedication of our nursing community. On Nurse's Day, we want to shine a light on and continue a tradition of doing something special for the incredible nurses we have in our Utah community," said Sherry Jones, president and CEO of Joyce University. "Nurses are vital to our healthcare system and we are committed to providing the workforce with the most capable nursing graduates possible. The experiences they gain while attending college will prove useful from the day they start their job."

The University recently changed its name to better reflect its mission, values, and the excellence of their staff and students. The new name also underlines the importance of the nursing community and contributes to the state's reputation of having some of the top nursing schools in the country.

"We are so thrilled to partner again with our friends at Joyce University to thank nurses for all that they do! Nurses are such a critical part of our healthcare system and truly contribute to all of our wellbeing. I know we can all think of a nurse that has been there for us during our must uncertain or vulnerable times. They are always there to get us through." said Nicole Tanner, founder of Swig. "That's why what Joyce University does in training and preparing these nurses is so incredible. National Nurses Day is a wonderful opportunity for us to share a special thank you to all those deserving nurses! We love and appreciate them all."

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY

Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly Ameritech College of Healthcare, is one of the largest nursing schools in Utah. Founded in 1979, Joyce University's mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.

