MIT Startup Exchange Selects Skylla Technologies as a 2022-23 STEX25 Company

Human-centric robotics innovator joins exclusive group of high-potential start-ups

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylla Technologies will join MIT Startup Exchange's STEX25 startup accelerator, a select group of startups chosen for their early success with use-cases, clients, or partnerships—as well as their potential for significant growth.

"We're thrilled to be part of STEX25," said Dr. Sheng Liu, Skylla co-founder and president. "We gained early traction by using our human-centric robotics solutions to solve challenging problems for customers in manufacturing, transportation, and beyond. STEX25 will let us continue to innovate, connect with new partners, and accelerate our growth." Kota Weaver, Skylla co-founder and CTO, cited industry readiness as critical. "Becoming a STEX25 company recognizes that our solutions are ready for the global marketplace—and a great fit with a wide range of potential customers that are ready to take human-centric robotics further."

As part of the STEX25 program, Skylla will be able to connect with new prospects via MIT's thriving Industrial Liaison Program (ILP). "The technologies the new STEX25 startups are bringing to market are very much the types of solutions our corporate members seek, including human-robot collaboration," said John Roberts, Interim Executive Director of the MIT Industrial Liaison Program.

Skylla Technologies: Applying intelligent robotics technologies to new challenges

As use of autonomous mobile robots and other robotic solutions expands exponentially, Skylla Technologies provides people-centric robot intelligence that enables new levels of efficiency, functionality, and safety.

Skylla's Jetstream controller—which serves as the highly advanced brain of robotic systems—is already used extensively by a wide range of customers, including one of Japan's largest railway companies and DMG MORI, the world's top machine tool manufacturer. Skylla is also in discussion with visionary customers that want to adopt Jetstream technology for manufacturing semiconductors, flat panel displays, electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and other strategic applications.

Several core qualities differentiate Skylla in the broad, fast-moving robotics field:

Human-Centric. Skylla solutions enable robots and other systems to interact safely and efficiently with humans, as well as operating seamlessly within unpredictable, dynamic environments—such as train stations and other highly congested spaces.

Flexible. Skylla solutions can be used to empower and manage fleets of autonomous mobile robots (AMR), control mobile manipulators (robot arms carried by AMRs), and enable other use-cases across a wide range of industries.

Accurate. Skylla's Jetstream technology includes cutting-edge navigation capabilities that deliver the sub-millimeter accuracy mandatory for use-cases requiring extreme precision.

Application-Ready. Skylla's Jetstream technology is easily configured for a variety of use cases, thanks to its perceptive navigation, intuitive programming, and versatile system support.

Customers in manufacturing, transportation, and other sectors can configure Skylla's Jetstream controller system to allow robots to interact safely and efficiently with humans in dynamic environments. With Jetstream controlling a robotic system, Skylla customers can achieve exceptionally accurate, reliable results—raising efficiency, optimizing processes, ensuring safety, and improving Return on Assets (ROA).

