Aktion Associates, Inc., Hires Manager to Lead Multi-Industry Division Sales

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries, announced today the appointment of Christina Birmingham to the position of Sales Manager, Multi-Industry (MI) Division. The appointment was made to support Aktion's strategic focus on securing new customer acquisitions in the manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and project-based industries.

Christina comes to Aktion with extensive experience as a proven and successful sales leader specializing in transforming businesses through next generation technology solutions. Christina will report to MI Division Vice President Bob Black.

"Christina joining our MI division as its sales leader is truly a game-changer for Aktion," said Aktion CEO Scott Irwin. "Her skillset aligns perfectly with what we want to accomplish in growing our Acumatica customer base in multi-industry, micro-vertical focused markets. This will be Christina's main focus – developing and implementing sales strategies that result in growing the overall net new customer footprints for Aktion," he added.

Christina will lead a team of sales representatives in delivering Acumatica ERP software solutions to Aktion's target industries. She has overall accountability for sales revenue and is responsible for managing forecast and pipeline, as well as providing sales team leadership and guidance.

"Christina's knowledge of Acumatica combined with her exceptional sales skills will take our sales execution to the next level, especially in new customer acquisition," said Aktion MI Division Vice President Bob Black. "She is a great addition to the team."

Prior to joining Aktion, Christina served as Major Partner Channel Manager at Acumatica for nearly four years, and Enterprise Sales and Client Development Manager at Viewpoint for 14 years. Before her career in technology, Christina founded and owned MEC Construction in Texas.

Christina attended Liberty University where she studied Business Administration with a focus in Business Leadership.

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates is a national ERP software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries. Since 1979, more than 5,500 customers have chosen Aktion as their technology advisor. With a workforce of 200 professionals in application consulting, network and software engineering, these teams utilize proprietary lean implementation processes to help customers realize the value of their IT investment. Company-owned data centers provide secure cloud hosting, disaster recovery and back up services, and the Network Operations Center (NOC) monitors managed services clients. Aktion is an IT infrastructure provider for IBM, HP, Lenovo, Cisco, VMware and Microsoft technologies. Other deliverables include network engineering, software engineering, and on-premise IT support. Visit www.aktion.com.

