Xcentric Mold & Engineering announces strategic partnership with Stratasys Direct Manufacturing

DETROIT, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcentric has announced a strategic partnership with Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a leader in 3D printing and advanced manufacturing services. The partnership will enable Xcentric to extend its additive manufacturing capabilities by outsourcing 3D printing projects to Stratasys Direct, giving Xcentric customers the ability to order online and access Stratasys Direct's fleet of more than 200 industrial-grade printers across eight facilities in North America.

With more than 30 years of 3D printing, design, and engineering experience, Stratasys Direct offers a comprehensive suite of additive manufacturing services, including FDM®, PolyJet™, stereolithography, laser sintering, SAF™, MJF, and DMLM, plus a full suite of secondary processing and assembly services. Xcentric customers will be able to utilize these services when ordering projects through Xcentric.

"We continually strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers. One of those needs is the expansion of our 3D printing capabilities and providing an automated quoting and order platform for those services. Partnering with Stratasys Direct was a strategic and obvious choice given their deep expertise and experience in additive manufacturing services. Our core values are aligned, and we are excited about growing this strategic relationship," said Matt McIntosh, CEO of Xcentric Mold & Engineering.

"Additive manufacturing is becoming an increasingly mission-critical part of any manufacturer's operations, and Stratasys Direct has built its capabilities and expertise to meet that growing demand at a world-class level of quality and consistency," said Josh Metzger, Director of Business Operations at Stratasys Direct. "Our additive manufacturing services will complement Xcentric's core services, which will benefit Xcentric's customers by providing a broader range of manufacturing services at their fingertips."

With 25 years of experience, Xcentric has always taken a customer-first approach to rapid prototyping, injection molding, CNC machining, and 3D printing, with designers and engineers across all industries. Xcentric is engineered to be nimble, employs a team of experts, and takes an engineer centric approach to everything they do. Tens of thousands of product developers and engineers across North America trust Xcentric to bring their products to life.

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), is the leading provider of 3D printing and advanced manufacturing services utilizing a broad range of additive and conventional technologies. Leveraging nearly 30 years of 3D printing, design and engineering experience, Stratasys Direct ensures customers' project success in each stage of product development, from prototypes to production runs. Serving companies of all sizes, from start-ups to established global brands, Stratasys Direct develops methods, materials, and processes that optimize and enhance additive and conventional manufacturing capabilities.

About Xcentric

Founded in 1996, Xcentric Mold & Engineering is an innovator of on-demand digital manufacturing and continues to lead advances in injection molding and rapid prototyping. We know what it takes to deliver a high quality product on time and on budget. Xcentric is engineered to be nimble, employs a team of experts in injection molding, and takes an engineer centric approach to everything we do. Tens of thousands of product developers and engineers across North America trust Xcentric to bring their products to life.

