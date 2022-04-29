Robert Murray Announced as the New President of the National Association of Waterfront Employers

Robert Murray to succeed Lauren Brand who is retiring

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert W. Murray has been selected to lead the National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE) as its next president effective May 19, 2022. Rob has long served as a bipartisan relationship builder and will be a key advocate for NAWE's membership of US-based marine terminal operators and stevedores. Mr. Murray will work with current NAWE President, Lauren Brand, through the end of June to ensure a smooth transition.

Rob has ten years' experience as a strategic policy and political advisor to Senator Roger Wicker (MS). On Capitol Hill, Rob was the lead strategist for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the bipartisan infrastructure law that provided $1.2 trillion in spending to improve our nation's infrastructure. He also worked on the FY20 Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) which includes Army Corps funding for port dredging efforts – a key program for NAWE's members. Murray was also the lead staffer on the RESTAURANTS Act that established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund which provided small, independent restaurants billions of dollars in COVID-relief to prevent businesses from folding.

"I could not be more excited to join NAWE's team and hit the ground running. During my time on Capitol Hill, I have worked with some of the most passionate and competitive people in our country. These are relationships that I will always cherish," said Rob Murray. "I will be forever grateful to Senator Wicker and Mrs. Wicker for the opportunity to serve my home state of Mississippi in Washington, DC. I look forward to working with NAWE and its members on amplifying its advocacy efforts, addressing infrastructure, the supply chain, climate issues, and more."

Robert Murray (PRNewswire)

Doug Morgante, Vice President of Government Relations for Maersk Inc. North America and Chair of NAWE said, "We're proud to welcome Robert Murray as the incoming President of the National Association of Waterfront Employers. The maritime industry is vital to our nation's supply chain, which is critical to our economy. NAWE is a voice for the maritime industry, and Rob's experience and knowledge of Capitol Hill will be valuable as we advocate on behalf of the maritime industry in Washington DC. We would also like to thank Lauren Brand for her leadership as President and wish her a happy retirement."

Lauren Brand, President of NAWE, said, "Working with NAWE's Board and its members has been a highlight of my career. With our skilled team we developed innovative tools for members and Congress to understand the nation's port and cargo infrastructure. In three short years, we raised the profile of marine terminals and waterfront workers and their role in our nation's economy. It has been an honor to serve as a subject matter expert to both the House and Senate – especially through the pandemic and supply chain challenges."

Lauren Brand (PRNewswire)

NAWE is a non-profit trade association whose member companies are privately-owned stevedores, marine terminal operators (MTOs), and other U.S. waterfront-related employers. NAWE's member companies engage in business at major U.S. ports on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, the Gulf of Mexico, the Great Lakes, and Puerto Rico. Accordingly, NAWE's members operate the critical connection between global commerce and our Nation's economy and, as such, are committed to keeping America's international trade and commerce flowing.

