Opiant Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement in Response to Fake Press Release

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) was the subject of a fake news release issued on Friday, April 29, 2022, that falsely stated Opiant announced a partnership with Hikma Pharmaceuticals, PLC.

Opiant had no knowledge of the press release issued by Cision PR Newswire, and it is fake. Opiant and Hikma are not involved in any discussions of this type.

Cision PR Newswire issued a notice across its service confirming that journalists, investors and other readers should disregard the news release, "Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Hikma announce exclusive $225 million commercialisation and license agreement for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, in Europe and the UK" issued April 29, 2022, over Cision PR Newswire.

All further questions should be directed to Cision PR Newswire.

