Vial announces it will be launching a Next-Gen Ophthalmology CRO ahead of ARVO 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful launch of their Dermatology CRO , the fast-growing San Francisco healthcare company, Vial, has disclosed plans to launch an Ophthalmology CRO . The company's announcement comes ahead of the one of the largest ophthalmology research conferences in the world, ARVO 2022.

Vial is a next-generation CRO on a mission to disrupt the clinical trials industry with best-in-class study management and CRO services. The new Ophthalmology CRO will distinguish itself by leveraging Vial's nationwide site network of top investigators to ensure faster, higher-quality trial outcomes for sponsors. In addition, their tech-enabled trial management system, streamlined study startup processes, centralized pre-screening call center, and an unparalleled approach to patient recruitment will successfully deliver a superior CRO experience.

"Our mission at Vial has stayed the same since day one — running clinical trials faster and more efficiently in order to drive results for sponsors in record time. We are excited to keep up the momentum we've created with our Dermatology CRO and replicate its success in the ophthalmology industry", said Jason Shuris, Vial's Head of Sales. Jason brings 11 years of CRO experience to the Vial CRO team. Prior to joining Vial, he held senior positions at both ophthalmology and dermatology focused CROs, namely Ora and Innovaderm.

Vial is currently developing their ophthalmology site network, which will power the CRO, by partnering with top ophthalmologists across both anterior and posterior segment specialties in preparation for the expansion.

Earlier this year, the company brought on Dr. Joseph Tauber, Founder and CEO of Tauber Eye Center and world-renowned specialist in the anterior segment, as their Head of Ophthalmology research. In addition, Dr. Arshad Khanani, a vitreo-retinal specialist and Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates, joined Vial as its first advisor, and stated, "I am looking forward to guiding Vial as they continue to make strides in reimagining the clinical trial infrastructure in ophthalmology."

About Vial: Vial's mission is to run clinical trials with faster execution and higher quality in order to bring new therapies to market. Vial has 90+ employees and is based in San Francisco, California. Vial partners with Dermatologists and Ophthalmologists to support their research teams and has created a network of 35+ clinics that have contributed to 750+ trials.

