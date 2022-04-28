Banco Santander México Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income of Ps.5,111 Million

Total loan portfolio growth continued to outpace YoY market performance, highlighting solid performance in consumer and credit card loans. While loan volumes in the commercial portfolio were driven by a double-digit pick-up in middle-market loans, meanwhile SMEs, Corporate and Government loans remained soft.

Total deposits continued growing at a solid pace while the Bank carefully manages funding costs by improving funding mix by favoring demand deposits over term deposits. Meanwhile, contribution of individuals in total deposits represented 37.7%, compared with 24.2% in 2016, this is the best mix the Bank has ever had versus previous years' first quarters.

Net income increased 55.9% YoY in 1Q22, mainly due to the solid increase in NII, lower provisions for loan losses and expenses, partially offset by softer fees and lower market related income.

MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX), ("Banco Santander México" or "the Bank"), today announced financial results for the three-month ending March 31st, 2022.

Banco Santander México reported net income of Ps.5,111 million in 1Q22, representing a YoY increase of 55.9% and a QoQ decrease of 2.6%.

Results (Million pesos)

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

%QoQ %YoY Net interest income

16,416 16,046 15,585

2.3 5.3 Fee and commission, net

4,876 4,760 4,902

2.4 (0.5) Core revenues

21,292 20,806 20,487

2.3 3.9 Provisions for loan losses

3,874 4,289 7,075

(9.7) (45.2) Administrative and promotional expenses

9,475 12,636 9,894

(25.0) (4.2) Net income

5,111 5,245 3,279

(2.6) 55.9 Net income per share1

0.75 0.77 0.48

(2.6) 55.7















Balance Sheet Data (Million pesos)

Mar-22 Dec-21 Mar-21

%QoQ %YoY Total assets

1,734,268 1,639,652 1,748,298

5.8 (0.8) Total loans

770,440 750,966 713,989

2.6 7.9 Deposits

787,057 783,118 767,627

0.5 2.5 Shareholders´ equity

166,102 165,894 159,654

0.1 4.0















Key Ratios (%)

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

bps QoQ bps YoY Net interest margin

4.59 4.46 4.42

13 17 Net loans to deposits ratio

94.99 92.94 89.76

205 523 ROAE

12.32 12.92 8.24

(60) 408 ROAA

1.21 1.20 0.73

1 48 Efficiency ratio

47.28 56.00 46.62

(872) 66 Capital ratio

20.21 21.56 19.73

(135) 48 NPLs ratio

2.79 2.18 2.91

— — Cost of Risk

2.41 2.90 3.15

(49) (74) Coverage ratio

114.63 141.38 120.12

— —















Operating Data

Mar-22 Dec-21 Mar-21

%QoQ %YoY Branches

1,036 1,036 1,007

0.0 2.9 Branches and offices2

1,345 1,346 1,352

(0.1) (0.5) ATMs

9,522 9,498 9,497

0.3 0.3 Customers

20,127,593 19,664,670 19,140,296

2.4 5.2 Employees

25,342 25,276 22,280

0.3 13.7





1) Accumulated EPS, net of treasury shares (compensation plan) and discontinued operations. Calculated by using weighted number of shares. 2) Includes cash desks (espacios select, box select and corner select) and SMEs business centers. Excluding brokerage house offices.

Héctor Grisi, Banco Santander México's Executive President and CEO, commented: "We began the year maintaining very strong dynamics in our core businesses along with a healthy balance sheet and liquidity positions. Volumes were again boosted by individual loans, which continue outpacing the market, driven by sustained market share gains in mortgages and auto loans. In the consumer segment, we experienced a strong recovery, especially in credit cards. The renewed growth was mainly due to the solid performance of our unique LikeU credit card, which is experiencing excellent market acceptance. Additionally, in auto loans, we are very close to become the number three player in the market, thanks to our attractive commercial offering and the various alliances we have with leading automakers. Bear in mind that we started from scratch our auto loans business not that long ago. In the commercial segment, we are beginning to see a positive trend in loan volumes, with middle-market and government loans growing 10% and 4% sequentially.

We continue growing deposits at a solid pace while carefully managing funding costs by improving our mix in favor of demand over term deposits. In line with our strategy, the contribution of individuals has increased considerably in both categories of deposits. Currently, the contribution of individuals represents close to 38% of our total deposits, compared with 24% in 2016, which is the best mix we have had in the Bank's history compared to previous years' first quarters. At the same time, our individual and corporate demand deposits continue expanding at high single-digit rates, underscoring the success of our loyalty and customer acquisition strategies as well as our continued focus on reducing high deposit costs.

Regarding asset quality, our NPL ratio reflects the implementation of IFRS-9 regulation in Mexico. Despite our higher risk appetite in certain business lines, our portfolio remains healthy, thanks to prudent risk management. Further, provisions should remain stable, as we are not seeing any deterioration that could impact any of our loan portfolio segments. As Mexico's improving operating environment gains more traction, we are pointing to further improvements in asset quality and, therefore to levels of provisions and cost of risk more similar to pre-pandemic levels.

Looking ahead, we will continue executing our many growth initiatives and making new investments in the bank's transformation. We will maintain our strategy focused on strengthening customer loyalty by increasing the digitalization of our products and operations, mainly through innovation and market-leading technology advancements that enable us to significantly enhance the value of our products and digital offerings. Our ambition to become the bank known for superior customer experience in Mexico remains."

VIII.1Q22 Earnings Call Dial-In Information Date: Friday, April,29th, 2022 Time: 09:00 a.m. (MCT); 10:00 a.m. (US ET) Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-407-4018 US & Canada 1-201-689-8471 International & Mexico Access Code: Please ask for Santander México Earnings Call Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542851&tp_key=087f719f6e Replay: Starting: Friday, April 29th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (US ET)

Ending: Friday, May 6th, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. (US ET)

ET Dial-in number: 1-844-512-2921 US & Canada; 1-412-317-6671 International & Mexico Access Code: 13728962

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of March 31st, 2022, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,734 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 20.1 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,345 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 25,342 employees.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Banco Santander México cautions that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Note: The information contained in this presentation is not audited. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of the accounting principles and regulations prescribed by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) for credit institutions, as amended (Mexican Banking GAAP). All figures presented are in millions of Mexican pesos, unless otherwise indicated. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation.

