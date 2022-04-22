InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Food Delivery Mat (LAX-1387)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a clear and convenient way for delivery drivers to determine where to leave a food order," said one of two inventors, from Rancho Dominguez, Calif., "so we invented the FOODIE MAT. Our design eliminates trouble and confusion for delivery drivers."

The patent-pending invention helps a delivery driver find the designated location for dropping off an order. In doing so, it eliminates guesswork and confusion. As a result, it could save time and effort and it provides added convenience and peace of mind during the pandemic. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

