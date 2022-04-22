Growatt reshapes portable power solutions with Infinity 1500 debuted

SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, a global top brand in battery storage technologies, officially expands into the portable power station market. Catering to the growing demand for clean and efficient solar generators, the company debuts its first portable power station – Infinity 1500 to the public.

As an eco-friendly alternative to noisy and polluting gas generator, Infinity 1500 provides clean, quiet and efficient power supply for manifold application scenarios. For expedition lovers such as campers, RVers and vanlifers, Infinity 1500 can be easily packed into their vehicles and used wherever they are. It is also a top choice for emergency preppers that require reliable and efficient backup power support.

Infinity 1500 has a battery capacity of 1,554Wh and an AC output of 2,000W, which can power nearly 95% of outdoor and home appliances, with its 12 outlets available for diverse electric needs. In terms of charging efficiency, it has an impressive AC charging speed which takes only 1.6 hours for a full charge. As a solar generator, it features 800W solar input and has an outstanding MPPT efficiency of up to 99%. Besides, Growatt's leading Battery Management System (BMS) technology is adopted to guarantee higher battery safety. Features such as Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), multi-unit expansion and App remote control are also supported to meet the further needs of extended scenarios.

As battery storage technology advances and consumer demand surges, research shows that investment in the portable power sector sees a good momentum with a CAGR of 4.9% and the market size is projected to double by the year of 2030. "Customers crave portable clean energy solutions, and we are proud to be able to utilize our technical strength in portable power solutions to make clean and sustainable power more accessible to them globally," said Lisa Zhang, global marketing director at Growatt. "Our team aims to empower customers to live a green and sustainable lifestyle with all-scenario decarbonization tools. Looking to the future, we will continue to develop advanced portable power products to satisfy market demand," Zhang concluded.

Growatt notes that Infinity 1500 will be firstly launched in the US market, and afterwards, the product will be made available across Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions.

