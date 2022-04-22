Contrast Security Introduces Cloud-Native Automation

New integrations enable Contrast capabilities to be delivered to Red Hat OpenShift users

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security ( Contrast ), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, today announced the introduction of cloud-native automation for users leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. Red Hat OpenShift users can now deploy containerized applications with embedded security features within a native continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines. This enables Red Hat OpenShift users to retain scalability, while adding automated security testing and protection as a routine part of the software delivery process. These added capabilities result in minimized manual configuration, reduction in additional overhead costs, and overall security efficiencies.

Contrast Security Logo 2022 (PRNewswire)

Contrast enables customers to continuously monitor OpenShift applications at runtime to deliver the most actionable results without requiring AppSec teams to waste hundreds of hours validating results and causing delays for developers.

"Unfortunately many organizations lack the means to implement scalable security gates within their CI/CD pipelines, which translates to insecure code being shipped across distributed cloud environments. Contrast helps these teams drive their DevSecOps transformation with automation at scale," said Sanjay Ramnath, Vice President of Product Management at Contrast Security. "These new capabilities are another component to Contrast's overall mission of ensuring developers are empowered to embed security capabilities within their environments without imposing additional work on them. We want to make security a value-add for everyone."

Contrast enables Red Hat OpenShift users to benefit from the following capabilities:

Source-to-Image Deployment : Cloud developers can embed Contrast's Assess and Protect agents into their source code image to implement continuous vulnerability detection with runtime context and help protect their apps from targeted attacks in production.

CI/CD Jenkins Pipelines : AppSec teams can trigger automated security tests within native Jenkins pipelines and establish security policy gates to mitigate potential vulnerabilities. Alternatively, users can also automate in their Jenkins CI/CD pipelines by pulling the agent from Contrast.

OpenShift Pipelines via Tekton: Contrast provides OpenShift users with automated tasks that can be used to create repeatable pipeline templates within OpenShift Pipelines environments. APIs provided by the Contrast Secure Code Platform help initiate automated vulnerability static scanning at build time and instrument applications for security telemetry from within prior to deployment.

The Contrast Secure Code Platform is available today with support for Java, .NET, and Node.js applications. For more information about Contrast Platform offerings, visit www.contrastsecurity.com/integration .

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

