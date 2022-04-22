Breckenridge Signs New-Product Agreement with PTS Pharma

BERLIN, Conn., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announces today that it has signed a new-product agreement with PTS Pharma, LLC. under which PTS will support a technology transfer to Towa Pharmaceutical Europe, S.L. of a complex "For Suspension" product developed by PTS. The remainder of development and commercialization will be performed at the Towa facility. According to industry sales data, the product and its generics had annual sales of approximately $75 million during the twelve months ending February 2022. The companies are actively negotiating and look forward to collaborating on additional complex formulations under the same business model.

About Breckenridge:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a subsidiary of Towa Pharmaceutical (Osaka, Japan), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we improve the health and quality of life of the patients we and our customers serve.

About PTS Pharma, LLC:

PTS Consulting, LLC and PTS Pharma LLC., is a formulation development, clinical trial production, regulatory services and analytical control laboratory based in Kansas. PTS Consulting is actively involved in regulatory consulting services. PTS Pharma operations include the capability and expertise to develop complex formulations of tablets, capsules, granules, modified dosage forms, topical dosage forms, suppositories, film products, solution, and suspension formulations and sterile injectables, with involvement in multiple aNDA and NDA filings over the years. The activities are housed in dedicated GMP suites in the facility in Kansas City, USA. PTS Pharma is also involved in active raw material clinical production by fermentation technology processes. The firm was founded in 2003 by Paul Sudhakar, an industry veteran who is the Owner, President, and CEO of the firm.

For further information, please contact:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Robert Gasparino, Associate Vice President – Business Development

Tel: 860-828-8140

E-mail: rgasparino@bpirx.com

