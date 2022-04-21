Former NACAS CEO Kelsey Harmon Finn Joins Compass Group to Develop Strategic Partnerships within Higher Education

Finn brings her industry expertise and connections to help deliver a safe and exceptional student experience.

CHARLOTTE N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Group and Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, announced today that Kelsey Harmon Finn has joined the company as Vice President of Ambassador Community Relations. Finn brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education and was previously the CEO of the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS), where she provided leadership, vision, and ongoing strategic planning for NACAS, NACAS Foundation, and four NACAS regions.

"Kelsey is widely viewed as an expert in the higher education industry and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome her to the team," said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Ed. "We look forward to seeing her vision come to life as she works to create spaces and services for students that lead to their individual successes and contribute to the financial health of the institution."

Before joining the company, Finn worked alongside Compass for years as a client and partner. Now, in her new role, she will focus on developing strong, strategic relationships that support priorities within the higher education sector. Finn will work closely with Compass' operations and sales teams and client partners to leverage resources and provide the best possible service and experience in food and facilities for students.

Most recently, Finn was the VP and General Manager for Michigan Sports Properties as part of LEARFIELD. Prior to that, she was CEO of NACAS. In her five years there, she grew the association in terms of membership, business partner engagement, and programs and services, and worked closely with campus professionals, hundreds of corporate partners, and other industry associations. Finn has also held leadership positions at the University of California Berkeley, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Illinois State University, and College of DuPage.

"I am thrilled my journey has led me to Compass, where I can focus on the higher education market. This role is an amazing opportunity to bring my past experiences together and prioritize what I'm passionate about - which is impacting student success," said Finn. "More than ever, higher education and business need each other. The traditions of education mixed with the innovation of business can create great opportunities for future generations."

Finn received her B.S. in Parks and Recreation and her M.S. in Education from Illinois State University. She has been the first woman in many of the leadership positions she's held throughout her career.

About Compass Group

Compass Group is redefining the food and support services landscape with innovation and passion through the lens of what's next. Serving premier healthcare systems, respected educational institutions, world-renowned cultural centers, popular sporting and entertainment venues, and Fortune 500 organizations the world over, Compass Group always finds a way to deliver excellence in nearly any vertical. Whether it's serving school meals students love, high-end concessions in stadiums, or innovative, nutritionally balanced meals for seniors, Compass is an industry leader. Ranked No. 1 by industry peers on Fortune's 2021 list of World's Most Admired Companies, Compass has also earned a spot on Forbes' list of the Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for New Grads and Best Employers for Women in 2021. Compass Group is among the Top 50 Companies Changing the World according to Fortune.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com , www.ChartwellsMonthly.com , www.DineonCampus.com .

