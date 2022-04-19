NBA HALL-OF-FAMER ISIAH THOMAS TO DELIVER OPENING KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT THE BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) ("One World," "OWP," or the "Company"), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Isiah Thomas, will be featured as an opening keynote speaker at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Conference on April 20-21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

"I am honored to be discussing One World's mission and vision at this week's Benzinga Cannabis Conference," stated Mr. Thomas. "As an ascendant international hemp and cannabis company focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, we have made significant progress in the development and growth of the Company since its founding. Specifically, we have constructed highly scalable farm and production facilities in Colombia; generated a portfolio of fully licensed elite and government-approved genetic strains; been granted a state-sanctioned THC quota; and have cultivated new customer relationships within our initial targeted end-markets.

"Bigger picture, we believe HEMP IS THE NEW PLASTIC(TM)," added Mr. Thomas. "Our mission is to become a leading and reliable global supply chain for INDUSTRIES striving to boost global sustainability, offset carbon footprints and reduce dependence on hydrocarbons. These include the Automotive Industry, the Chemical Industry, the Food, Beverage and Packaging Industries, and the Personal Care Products Industries, to name a few. We are excited about the future of OWP as we continue to be a pioneer in the burgeoning industrial global hemp and cannabis space."

About Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas was inducted into the National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Fame in 2000 after spending his entire career with the Detroit Pistons. He was a 12-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA champion, the 1990 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, and named as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. Today, Mr. Thomas serves as an analyst for NBA TV and is an accomplished and highly respected international business executive and investor. His portfolio of companies was developed through Isiah International, Inc. Mr. Thomas previously served on the Chicago Stock Exchange's Board of Governors, was a co-founder of the NBA's Toronto Raptors, Popcorn Indiana, and was a member of the Board of Get-in Chicago, an organization that focused on preventing gang violence in Chicago. He is a Distinguished Alumnus of Indiana University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. He also received his Master of Education from the University of California at Berkeley.

Mr. Thomas' business interests include sports and entertainment, real estate, waste management, hemp, cannabis, and a CBD personal products company, among others. In addition, Mr. Thomas has developed a very successful champagne business, Cheurlin Champagnes. He has cultivated excellent relationships with the grower, employees, and the French government. As a result, he now owns the proprietary genetics for the Champagne grapes he produces and has perfected an international import/export system for the global distribution of the product. More information is available at www.isiahinternational.com.

About One World Products, Inc.

One World Products is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed hemp and cannabis producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. The Company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp, and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial-scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested according to GAP, GMP and ISO standards.

One World Products was recently selected by Stellantis N.V., one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers with brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati, and Peugeot - to develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components.

As its name suggests, One World also focuses on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. Emphasizing its impact on the environment and ensuring that its employees, particularly those within its Colombia operations, are valued and recognized for their contributions, while maintaining stewardship over their indigenous land. For more information, please visit www.oneworldproducts.com.

Contacts: Ken Dennard / Rick Black

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

OWP@dennardlascar.com

View original content:

SOURCE One World Products, Inc.