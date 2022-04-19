MSR COMMUNICATIONS NAMED AMONG TOP PR AGENCIES IN SAN FRANCISCO; WINS THREE CLIENTS

Independent PR Firm MSR Named Expertise.com's 25 Best PR Firms in San Francisco; Announces Three Recent Client Wins in Data Management Technology, Consumer Lifestyle, and Nonprofit Community Sectors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSR Communications® (www.msrcommunications.com), an independent, award-winning public relations and digital marketing firm specializing in communication management services for technology, B2B, and consumer lifestyle companies and nonprofit organizations, announced it has been named one of Expertise.com's 25 Best PR Firms in San Francisco for 2022. Expertise.com, a top resource for finding the best local business experts, identifies leading service professionals in over 200 industries across the top cities in the U.S. Expertise.com scores companies on more than 25 variables across five categories to curate the top 25 businesses in the region.

"It's an honor to be a part of San Francisco's esteemed marketing communications community and recognized as one of the most trusted, results-driven PR businesses in the area," said Mary Shank Rockman, principal of MSR Communications.

Being named one of Expertise.com's 25 Best PR Firms in San Francisco builds on the momentum of MSR's recent client wins. New clients to join MSR's roster include trusted data platform provider Intertrust Technologies , Olympic swimming gear company FINIS, Inc. , and nonprofit organization Urban Vision Alliance .

"MSR's recognition as one of The 25 Best PR firms by Expertise.com along with our exciting recent client wins is the outcome of our talented, senior-level team whose customer-first approach and passion for achieving impactful results drives true business value. We thank Expertise.com's team for their curated work and recognizing our top-notch business practices."

About MSR Communications

MSR Communications is an independent public relations agency and digital marketing firm that offers award-winning creative intelligence and superior communications management services to clients in technology, B2B, and consumer lifestyle markets. MSR has practice areas in media, analyst, and influencer relations; corporate positioning and messaging; social media and digital marketing; event management; speaker placement programs; and crises and reputation management. Based in San Francisco, CA, with offices in Los Angeles, CA, Portland, OR, and Charleston, SC, MSR Communications has been named a 25 Best PR Firms in San Francisco by Expertise.com, Small PR Agency of the Year by Bulldog Reporter; Top Place to Work in PR by PR News; and is the recipient of numerous awards by leading PR/marketing industry associations. For more information: www.msrcommunications.com or (415) 989-9000.

