InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Beverage Bottle & Straw (OCM-1514)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved beverage bottle to make drinking with a straw easier and more enjoyable," said an inventor, from Seal Beach, Calif., "so I invented the CLEAN GREEN STRAW. My design would help to prevent the straw from falling out and onto the floor which could reduce straw wastage."

The invention provides a more convenient way to sip a bottled beverage with a straw. In doing so, it ensures that a straw is readily available if needed. It also eliminates the need to reach into the bottle to retrieve the straw and it could help to reduce lost straws and straw waste. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1514, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

