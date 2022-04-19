EverAg Appoints Agtech Expert Mike Borman as Chief Product Officer

Agribusiness and Software Industry Veteran to Lead Product Strategy, Product Management, and Roadmap Development

FRISCO, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverAg, a leading agtech provider dedicated to empowering agriculture, food, and beverage supply chains to feed a growing world, has appointed Mike Borman as Chief Product Officer. The former Conservis Co-Founder and Senior Vice President will use his extensive experience in agtech, agribusiness, and software to lead the next phase of product development for the company's robust technology portfolio.

"The opportunity and need to advance the digital, farm-to-fork transformation of food supply chains is only intensifying," said Borman. "I am thrilled to join the talented team at EverAg as we continue to be at forefront of the effort to develop industry-leading solutions capable of fulfilling those goals."

Borman is a seasoned software professional with extensive technology and entrepreneurial experience, making him the ideal addition to EverAg's executive team, many of whom are agtech founders themselves. Throughout his career, he has developed a passion for rapidly automating workflows in a way that seamlessly accomplishes time-sensitive and complicated tasks.

Borman will focus on developing EverAg's product roadmap and implementing product management best practices to enable profitable customer outcomes across EverAg's dairy, cropping, livestock, and agribusiness operating units.

"Everyone at EverAg shares the same vision and passion to be the leading global provider of agtech software, risk management, and market intelligence solutions," said Borman. "I am very excited to be working with such a welcoming, knowledgeable, and collaborative group of colleagues and customers."

About EverAg

EverAg offers innovative agtech solutions that empower agriculture, food, and beverage supply chains to feed a growing world. The breadth of our portfolio is uniquely capable of supporting the complex needs of companies involved in dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness. With decades of experience and industry-leading innovations, our technology, risk management, and market intelligence provide our customers with the tools and insights they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, and strategically across every stage of the supply chain. To learn more, visit news.ever.ag.

