CSC Preparing for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Services Corporation is honored to share that we will be the event staffing partner for the 2023 Super Bowl LVII at State Farm stadium in Glendale, Arizona! After a successful Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in LA this year, our team of experienced management will begin yet another year of tireless preparation and planning. We are excited to bring together Arizona locals and neighboring branch staff to make the call on the big day. We are grateful for our continued partnership with the NFL and look forward to ensuring preeminent services at one of the most watched sporting events in the world! Watch for updates regarding recruiting and hiring opportunities.

CSC is the world leader in crowd management and event security. Established in 1967, CSC has since garnered a loyal and esteemed client base, including more than 170 stadiums, arenas, and theaters, over 120 universities and scholastic institutions, nearly 50 convention centers, as well as numerous clients within the professional ranks of MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, and NASCAR. CSC has also provided services for the world's most prestigious special events, including Collegiate Bowl Games, NCAA Final Four Tournaments, PGA Tournaments, 31 Super Bowls, 10 Olympic Games, 5 Presidential Inaugurations, 4 Papal visits, and 2 FIFA World Cups. CSC operates more than 45 branch locations throughout the United States and Canada.

