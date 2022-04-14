Ontario International Airport achieves milestone in March as passenger volume exceeded pre-pandemic level

March passenger total 4% higher than March 2019; cargo shipments up 22%

ONTARIO, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials had eagerly awaited a month in which passenger volume would be higher than the same month before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the wait is over as the Southern California airport welcomed 454,000 air travelers last month, 4% more than in March 2019.

Ontario International Airport welcomed 454,000 air travelers last month, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. (PRNewswire)

"Ontario is setting the pace of recovery among airports in California and, as a result, it is an attractive metropolitan gateway for airlines restarting suspended services and establishing new routes as public health restrictions ease and demand for air travel increases," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

Domestic passengers totaled 439,531 last month, while the number of international travelers was almost 15,000, increases of 71% and 446%, respectively, compared with March of last year. The total number of ONT passengers was 75% higher in March.

Most importantly, domestic and international passenger volume combined was 3.97% higher in March compared with March 2019. Domestic travel increased more than 6.5% to 439,531 while international volume was 40% lower at 14,492.

"The March passenger numbers are a tremendous achievement for our airport and airline partners, launching Ontario International's pandemic recovery to an even higher level. We can't say for sure what the coming months will bring, but the March passenger count shows what full recovery looks like," said OIAA Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi,

The emergence of ONT as an increasingly popular aviation gateway comes as the Inland Empire experiences a steady influx of new residents, particularly from the coastal areas of Los Angeles and Orange counties, drawn by employment opportunities, available housing and high quality of life. According to U.S. Census data, San Bernardino and Riverside counties have experienced the fifth-largest population gain among the top 50 metro areas in the U.S.

Passenger Totals March 2022 March 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Domestic 439,531 256,837 71.13% 1,109,780 552,494 100.9% International 14,492 2,654 446.04% 41,859 11,150 275.4% Total 454,023 259,491 74.97% 1,151,639 563,644 104.3%

From January through March, the number of passengers who traveled through ONT doubled compared to the same period last year. The first quarter figures were 3.7% lower than 2019.

Passenger Totals March 2022 March 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Domestic 439,531 412,440 6.57% 1,109,780 1,124,922 -1.3.% International 14,492 24,261 -40.27% 41,859 71,411 -41.4% Total 454,023 436,701 3.97% 1,151,639 1,196,333 -3.7%

Shipments of air cargo likewise remained strong in March compared with March 2019, increasing by 22%. On a year-to-date basis, shipments of freight and mail combined were 18% higher than the first quarter of 2019 as the Inland Empire continued to be a hub for commercial freight movement.

Compared to 2021, March and year-to-date cargo shipments decreased 6.5% and 7%, respectively.

Air cargo (tonnage) March 2022 March 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Freight 67,795 74,367 -8.84% 188,332 207,720 -9.3% Mail 5,303 3,828 38.54% 14,208 10,298 38.0% Total 73,098 78,195 -6.52% 202,540 218,019 -7.1%

Air cargo (tonnage) March 2022 March 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Freight 67,795 57,582 17.74% 188,332 164,988 14.1% Mail 5,303 2,325 128.06% 14,208 6,738 110.9% Total 73,098 59,907 22.02% 202,540 171,725 17.9%

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

Ontario International Airport (ONT) (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ontario International Airport