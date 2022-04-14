Mystic Medicinal Celebrates Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Product Launch with Tulsa's Ultimate 420 Destination Event Wednesday April 20th 2022 from 3pm-9pm

TULSA, Okla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystic Medicinal, LLC is happy to announce its licensure by the OMMA (Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority), and can now provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients with the highest quality medicine.

Joshua Freeman, master grower, or mastermind behind Mystic Medicinal's craft cannabis cultivation, said "Oklahomans deserve to have the best sativa, indica and hybrid medicines made available to them. Clean, chemical free, and pesticide free. Pure herbs containing the highest medicinal value possible. Because of my lifetime of experience, I can say without a doubt that Mystic Medicinal has some of the finest craft cannabis in the world."

Mystic Medicinal's therapeutic bud brand is pungent as it is potent, sticky as it is stinky, and invites Oklahoma patients to be among the first to purchase and experience it. In celebration of this company milestone, Mystic Medicinal is excited to announce their product launch and 1st Annual Patient Appreciation 420 Celebration event with Nature Cures Dispensary at Sesh Lounge on Wednesday April 20th 2022 from 3pm-9pm.

"We're proud to be unveiling three of our premiere strains, Papaya Punch, Knuckle Sandwich and Mystic Dream. Mystic Medicinal's unique cannabis genetics are grown with skill and care to showcase the full potential that each legendary strain possesses when grown right. We're confident Oklahoma's medical marijuana connoisseurs will love Tulsa's true top-shelf brand."

Mystic Medicinal's product launch and 420 event includes free entry, free food, and a raffle with gift bag winners hourly throughout the party. Plus, four lucky patients will win big, including a grand prize package winner receiving an ounce of Mystic Medicinal flower among other top gifts! Be early to increase your chances of winning, because you must be present to win. Main drawing starts promptly at 7:15pm. Also, enjoy live Music with local top DJs Phenetic, Ant Lion, Skanka and Speed Bump. Need directions? Tulsa's ultimate four twenty destination is Sesh Lounge at: 7737 42nd Place, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74145.

Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensaries are highly encouraged to contact Mystic Medicinal for their patients by ordering as soon as possible. Don't miss out! Make sure you'll have Mystic Medicinal in stock for your patients this Spring. Limited quantities available to dispensaries on a first come first serve basis.

