InventHelp Inventors Develop Cleaning Device for HVAC System Ducts (TPA-3059)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a device to remove accumulations of dust, pet dander, pollen and mold on the inner surfaces of forced air heating system ducts," said one of three inventors, from St. Petersburg, Fla., "so we invented the DUCT BUSTER. Our design could benefit the respiratory health of individuals in the home or business."

The invention provides a new way to clean HVAC system ducts. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods and machinery. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for HVAC workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it can be adapted for use in most typical forced air heating and cooling systems.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-3059, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

