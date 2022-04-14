InventHelp Inventor Develops Anti-sinking Device for Phones (WDH-2699)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I thought there should be a safe and simple way to retrieve your phone if it accidentally falls into a body of water while fishing, boating or at the pool," said an inventor, from Greenbelt, Md., "so I invented the ANTI SINKING DEVICE. My design ensures that the device is not lost forever."

The invention prevents a dropped phone from sinking into a body of water. In doing so, it allows the phone to be easily retrieved. As a result, it increases convenience and it could help to prevent phone loss. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile phones, water sports enthusiasts, boaters, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-WDH-2699, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

