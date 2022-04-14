FWENCLUB's NFT project "MOAR BY JOAN CORNELLÀ" Reaches the top collection in 7-day volume on OpenSea

HONG KONG, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "MOAR by Joan Cornellà", collaboration between Joan Cornellà and FWENCLUB, was met with strong market response during the public sale on April 7th (HKT). The trade volume reaches at 7,753 ETH (about US$23.7 million*), surpassing Bored Ape Yacht Club & AZUKI in 7-day volume. The first phase of the NFT launch has completed successfully and the second phase - mini game "SEIBWOZ" (spelling as: ZOMBIES) will be released in mid 2022, with rewarding winners free airdrop.

The 5,555 limited edition NFTs were sold as "blind boxes" and the visuals were only revealed on April 10th. NFT market predicts the market enthusiasm will continue with rising prices and trade volume before the project enters the metaverse in November 2022.

FWENCLUB released a sneak peek of "SEIBWOZ" on April 13th. It is a strategic adventure game set in the metaverse with zombies' invasion. Humans, zombies and cyborgs are locked in the MOAR building. MOAR's NFT holders start the game as survivors of the metaverse and battle against zombies to save the granny. Winners would earn a free airdrop as reward. More details of the mini game will be announced via the official website and Discord channel.

Apart from the stunning trade volume on 2nd market after the "unboxing", celebs and artists could not wait to show off their unique NFT PFP on social media, including KAWS, Brooklyn Beckham and Yuto Horigome.

The first phase of the public sale had a mint price of 0.5 ETH (about US$1,528.59*) and was open to Diamond Hand FWENCLUB supporters. A total of 1,644 NFTs were sold in just 2 minutes. The second phase of the public sale with 2,466 NFTs priced at 0.5 ETH were sold in 2 minutes at 0.5 ETH a piece, and there was no need for another round of auctioning. The remaining NFTs went to those on the WL, such as those who won official contests and eligible members who hold Hana Yusuke NFTs. They were able to purchase the NFTs at the discounted price of 0.35 ETH.

*As of 13 Apr, 5PM

