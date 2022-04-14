Fulcrum Launches its Customer Data Personalization Platform to Boost Sales and Increase Marketing Conversion Rates

Fulcrum combines first-party data collection with no-code, AI-driven automated personalization workflows

DENVER, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum ( www.fulcrumsaas.com ), a leader in real-time personalization, today announced its Customer Data Platform (CDP). Using Fulcrum, companies can capture and unify first-party data to create personalized experiences based on the interests and behavior of every customer. The company uses AI technology to help digital agencies, marketing teams, sales departments and more identify and respond in real-time to known and anonymous customers to increase engagement and conversion rates. In addition, Fulcrum provides the flexibility to automate personalization workflows to meet the unique requirements of every organization.

Fulcrum helps customers take control of their data to deliver targeted, personalized experiences that increase user engagement and accelerate conversion. (PRNewswire)

Backed by angel investors, Fulcrum emerged from stealth mode with a highly diversified group of enterprise customers. The company achieved 230% growth in sales last year and has expanded its team by 250%. On average, Fulcrum clients save 50+ hours per month on data analytics and campaign management and have increased conversion rates in various key areas.

"Organizations large and small are preparing for the death of third-party cookies and are taking control by collecting and maximizing first-party data to personalize every customer experience," explained John Golinvaux, founder and CEO of Fulcrum. "We look beyond collecting first-party data, as it only solves a portion of the problem and falls short of increasing conversion rates. With Fulcrum, we have a complete solution, integrating data collection with AI workflows to automatically execute personalization experiences."

Google's announcement that it would discontinue third-party cookies by the end of 2023 has marketing teams re-thinking customer engagement and prioritizing first-party customer data. A Fortune Business Insights report states: "The global customer data platform market is projected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2022 to $6.94 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.4% in the forecast period. The increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to enhance workflow and productivity will encourage the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period."

Consumer behavior and expectations also support the rise of CDP. The McKinsey "Next in Personalization 2021 Report" found that 71% of consumers expect personalized interactions, and 76% are frustrated when they don't happen.

Fulcrum's CDP simplifies and automates all aspects of customer personalization for modern digital engagement. It collects customer data in real-time and provides visibility on behavior, intent, touchpoints and interactions. AI automates workflows so organizations can easily serve customers' dynamic content, calls-to-action and personalized messaging via virtually any marketing channel to increase conversion rates, reduce bounce rates and improve user experiences.

"The Fulcrum team is incredible to work with. They have experts that add a tremendous amount of value to the relationship," said B. Dunn, director of operations and growth marketing for Vitamin World. "We were able to monetize a lot of opportunities as a result of using the Fulcrum platform."

About Fulcrum



Based in Denver, Fulcrum helps customers take control of their data to deliver targeted, personalized experiences that increase user engagement and accelerate conversion. It combines real-time, first-party data collection with AI workflows to help companies improve results and engage with customers with a personal touch. To learn more, visit www.fulcrumsaas.com

Media Contact:

Guy Murrel

Catapult PR

gmurrel@catapultpr-ir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fulcrum